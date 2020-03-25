Included in the department’s March 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

March 9- Traffic hit-and-run with property damage near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue South and Market Street.

March 9- Assistance to a fire department on the 600 block of Lilac Drive North.

March 9- Counterfeiting currency on the 4700 block of Bassett Creek Drive.

March 9- Theft on the 5700 block of Duluth Street.

March 10- Violation of a restraining order on the 5100 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 10- Possession of a small amount of marijuana on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.

March 10- Traffic crash with personal injury on Winnetka Avenue South.

March 11- First-degree damage to property on the 2900 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

March 11- Second-degree possession of methamphetamine near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Xerxes Avenue North.

March 11- First-degree damage to property on the 7700 block of Golden Valley Road.

March 11- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Duluth Street and Highway 100.

March 11- Driving after revocation near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Highway 169.

March 11- Traffic hit-and-run on the 8000 block of Olson Memorial Highway.

March 11- Theft on the 700 block of Florida Avenue South.

March 12- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Winnetka Avenue South and Western Avenue.

March 13- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Olson Memorial Highway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

March 13- Possession of drug paraphernalia on the 500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

March 13- Theft on the 7400 block of Country Club Drive.

March 13- Theft on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

March 14- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Wayzata Boulevard and Louisiana Avenue South.

March 15- Fifth-degree possession of prescription drugs near the intersection of Interstate 394 and Winnetka Avenue South.

March 15- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Interstate 394 and General Mills Boulevard.

