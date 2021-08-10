The filing period for three seats on the Hopkins School Board closed Aug. 10, after this edition went to press. The seats are currently occupied by John Kuhl, Jen Bouchard and Fartun Ahmed. Kuhl, who was appointed in 2021 due to the resignation of Chris LaTondresse, has announced he will not seek election to the school board due to his campaign for mayor of Minnetonka.

As of Aug. 8, Bouchard, Rachel Hartland, David Larson and Jason Ross have filed for office, according to the Office of the Secretary of State. Candidates may withdraw from the race by Aug. 12.

Absentee voting for the general election starts Friday, Sept. 17. The League of Women Voters Candidate Forum will be Tuesday, Sept. 20. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and board members will take office on Jan. 4.

The school board terms will commence Jan 1, 2022, and expire Dec. 31, 2025.

