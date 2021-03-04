Will Nelson, a senior at Hopkins High School, was recently named an Evans Scholar and will begin college at the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota in the fall. Nelson was a golf caddy at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins.
The Evans Scholarship includes full housing and a tuition college grant offered to golf caddies. Scholars must demonstrate having a strong caddy record, excellent grades, financial need and outstanding character.
The biggest thing Nelson said he has learned and is still learning is the value of building connections with people and developing relationships through being consistent and working hard. The golfers he caddied for instilled in him that if he moved on to college and all he had to walk away with is the money from caddying, he did something wrong.
A relief and a legacy
Nelson had been waiting for his acceptance letter for about two weeks. He had been waiting at his mailbox each day for the mail delivery. It’s tough to put into words how grateful he is, he said. Receiving the acceptance was very relieving, he added. When he opened the letter, his mom was by his side.
According to his mom, Melanie Nelson, it’s been surreal to see all of her son’s hard work come to fruition. She sees Evans Scholars as a brotherhood. They form relationships within the Evans Scholar house and grow through the duties they are assigned, she said. She has already seen how her older son is giving back to the scholarship.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Melanie said.
Caddying itself has been a blessing for her children, Melanie said. They’ve learned about interacting with adults, developing an attitude of service to others and putting others first. It’s been an emotional time as a mom, she said.
Nelson got to see hard work pay off for his older brother, Luke Nelson, who is also an Evans Scholar. Through connections he made as a caddy, he was able to earn internships, which led to his career.
Nelson’s older brother is his biggest role model, influencing him through sports and academics. Even though he is busy with work, they still talk every day. He considers himself blessed to have an older brother like his, to carry on being an Evans Scholar.
“But to also carry on the legacy of the scholarship itself is a big deal,” Nelson said.
According to Luke Nelson, the Evans Scholarship is an incredible opportunity for young people. Will is very deserving of the scholarship, he said, adding he’s definitely the best caddy in the family.
Luke graduated from Hopkins High in 2015 and attended the Carlson School of Management. He graduated in 2019, moved to Chicago and works at Ernst & Young. The scholarship impacted his career through connections and networking opportunities. He’s found that the scholarship has been much more than a financial benefit.
It’s been a blessing for the older brother to watch his younger brother chase after the opportunity. It’s not Will just wanting to do what he did, Luke said, adding he is wise beyond his years and an encouragement to himself.
More about Will Nelson
Hockey and golf are large parts of Nelson’s extracurricular activities. Nelson’s faith also has an impact on his life. He and his family belong to Grace Church in Eden Prairie, where his dad is a pastor. Nelson is a leader in a Hopkins faith club.
Hopkins Schools have been a great place for Nelson as a student and athlete. He has had many opportunities to pursue extracurricular activities. One of the coolest parts of his experience has been the district’s diversity. There are many students with different backgrounds and stories and he got to learn from them, he said.
“Hopkins has been really beneficial to me to prepare me for the future and to be able to find common ground with anyone and everyone that I meet,” he said.
Nelson hopes that people take the opportunity to become a caddy and perhaps receive the Evans Scholarship.
“It’s definitely changed my life, and will change my life for the future,” he said.
