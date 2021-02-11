The Robbinsdale School Board and district high school students discussed their experiences with school resource officers at the Feb. 1 work session. Veda VanHorne, a Armstrong High School student, moderated the panel.
The School Board initially discussed how the district would proceed with student resource officers at its work session Nov. 16. The discussion was continued during the Feb. 1 to give students an opportunity to voice their opinions.
Student experiences
Several students noted their encounters with school officers were positive.
Jaxon Howard, a sophomore at Cooper High School, said he feels safe knowing there are officers in the building trained to handle people’s lives and make tough decisions. When students fight, an officer is there to deal with the altercation and make sure everyone is safe, Howard added.
“The SROs really care for student’s safety,” Howard said.
Student Mike Baldwin said he’s walked up to school officers to start a conversation about their experience at work. Once, he asked how an officer felt about the body-worn camera he was wearing.
“He told me that he would do anything to make the students feel safe. This made me look at the SROs in a different light,” Baldwin said.
Other students said they feel uncomfortable with the officers’ presence in schools.
Savannah McGowan, a sophomore at Armstrong, said that she and many other students have noticed unfair treatment between students. She has seen students of color be escorted out of the classroom, while white student aren’t given the same punishment.
“I don’t think that the SROs serve a meaningful purpose and I would feel safer without them,” McGowan said.
Board questions
The board was invited to ask questions of the students. Boardmember Sam Sant asked what the racial makeup was of the resource officers in the district.
Andrea Tribble, a senior at Cooper, said that all the school officers that she’s seen are white. Cooper is made up of a lot of different people and she thinks that should be reflected in the school officers. That would make it less intimidating for students, Tribble added.
VanHorne added that a majority, if not all, officers at Armstrong are white.
Board Vice Chair Helen Bassett said she often hears about school officers from adults in the community. She asked if adults and parents have a clear understanding on the issue.
Tribble said she thinks that if a parent has an opinion on school officers, it’s a reflection of what’s been happening in the community with police officers, unless their child had a direct encounter with an officer.
VanHorne said she’s discussed school officers with her mom, who works at a school. In their conversation, they made many of the same observations. VanHorne hasn’t seen an officer break up a fight, because teachers usually step in. She also noted that the officers are like a looming presence in the hallway.
Boardmember Greta Evans-Becker asked, if funding wasn’t being used on a school resource officer and students had an opportunity to spend it in a different way, how would they make the school feel comfortable and safe.
McGowan said she would support metal detectors, backpack checks and more cameras. She would also fund more after-school activities to make sure all students can be a part of something.
VanHorne said school social workers could take the community role that’s not being fulfilled by school officers.
“Just kind of a more approachable person to do community work,” VanHorne said.
A new approach
Cooper instituted the Minnesota model, which is a preventative measure that includes restorative work, said Tamuriel Grace, the district’s director of achievement and integration. Instead of students receiving an infraction, they use restorative practices to repair harm and have a discussion about the situation. The practice is new at Armstrong and staff members are still being trained, Grace said.
In the district officials’ discussions about the redesign, they addressed making it more diverse, Grace said, adding there needs to be more diversity of staff who are helping with the restorative practices. Achievement and integration staff are being trained so they can participate in restorative circles.
Board Chair David Boone said in education, they are there to teach. If students make a mistake, they try to figure out how it can change rather than “laying the hammer down.” Boone noted he thinks this is a good approach.
