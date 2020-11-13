Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot highlighted key points of the changes in enrollment at the Hopkins School Board meeting Nov. 2. Enrollment has an impact on revenue coming from average daily membership.
“It becomes a critical component as we approach our budgeting work and looking at the revenue we have and the revenue that we project we will have,” Lightfoot said.
The district uses a five-year projection, which gives information about where the district is now and where it will be in the future. The actual enrollment for 2021 is below what was projected, he said.
The district was more aggressive with its projections, he said, adding that district officials projected an increase in enrollment because the previous two years indicated numbers were growing. The district projected an increase of 59 students. A year later, with the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has had multiple decision points change, he said.
The district projection is off by 113 students. Instead of increasing, student enrollment decreased by 54 students or 0.8% from last year.
The district has tried to control for this year by giving more weight to previous year’s data, but officials acknowledge that as they consider projections for the 2021-22 school year, there are many unknowns, he said.
When district officials will get data on net open enrollment for 2020-21 later in the school year, which will be a decrease. For the 2019-20 school year, open enrollment was a positive change, he said.
March 15 is when the district receives the acceptance of offers for open enrollment, which is right at the beginning of COVID-19. A total of 90 students made different decisions. Had there been no COVID-19 impact and those 90 students chose Hopkins, the district would have had an enrollment increase, he said.
Financially, even a 0.8% decrease in enrollment is a more than a $400,000 budget impact, he said.
“The Association of Metropolitan School Districts surveyed 40 metro districts and enrollment is down across the board, in many places worse than Hopkins,” said Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed.
The district relies on families choosing and staying with Hopkins. It’s important for the district to understand the factors that informed families making another choice, Mhiripiri-Reed said. She and other district leaders are calling families whose students left the district to find out the factors that informed their decision.
Financial impact
When district officials presented the budget for fiscal year 2021, which the board approved, projected revenue was $102,622,324. From that, the district budgeted and created expenditures, which amounted to $102,622,324, said Director of Business Services Tariro Chapinduka.
Looking at enrollment numbers and making adjustments based on current information, revenue will go down to $101,452,000. That creates a deficit of $1,170,323. These are projections and numbers are still fluid, Chapinduka said.
To make projections into fiscal year 2022, the district must take the projected enrollment numbers and factor in reductions in applications for benefits, such as free and reduced meals, which determines how many dollars the district receives for compensatory aid from the federal government. The budget would go down to around $98,348,987. COVID-19 Relief Fund and CARES Act funds aren’t factored into this total, he said.
