This holiday season, a great stocking stuffer could be a pair of funky socks for a good cause. Hopkins North Junior High School has partnered with We Help Two, an organization in Texas that works with schools and other groups to provide service-learning opportunities for students that have both global and local impact.
“That’s why we’re called ‘We Help Two,’ because you make twice the difference,” said CEO Trevor Bergman.
Sock for legs project
We Help Two has several projects that organizations can choose from, whether that be selling socks to fund children attending school, clean water initiatives or prosthetic legs for amputees, which North Junior High chose.
For every pack of socks sold, the school will also get a pair of socks to donate to a local organization. One of the most needed and least donated items at homeless shelters is socks, Bergman said.
We Help Two works with clinics in Africa, India and some parts of Latin America to facilitate fitting legs for amputees, he said. The prosthetics go to people who couldn’t otherwise afford them.
The clinics provide photos of the people helped, so We Help Two can report back to the school and show the person who received the prosthetic leg. The organization has provided over 1,000 prosthetic legs around the world, he said.
Kurt Carlson and Jeremy Reichel, both design teachers at North Junior High, teach a project where eighth-grade students make a prosthetic hand out of cardboard and string that can do a task, Carlson said. Students work with a classmate whose hand was designed for a different task. The students then have to make changes to test the adaptability of their hands.
The intention is to incorporate real-world connections to the concept of prosthetics, he said. This project is a way for students and their families to engage and make an impact on someone’s life for only $10.
“We just want students to know that their little contribution can have a major impact on somebody’s wellbeing and happiness,” he said.
As a part of the school’s IB framework, Hopkins staff members work to educate in a way that develops the whole child, Reichel said. That involves elements of personality characteristics, social skills, service-learning, problem-solving and real-world applications.
It was a “no brainer” to work this project into what they were doing in class, he said. The project is becoming a model for how other subject areas can integrate service learning into their curriculum, he added.
North Junior High is charging $10 for a pack of three socks. Selling 108 packs equals one prosthetic leg, Carlson said. Community members can pay for the socks to be shipped to them or pay no shipping and the socks will be sent to North Junior High for pick up.
All kinds of funky sock designs can be found at bit.ly/njhsocks until Dec. 22. The goal is to raise enough funds for three prosthetic legs. On the first day of their fundraiser, the school raised 9% of its goal. On the day this article was written, it was at 19% of its goal.
For more information about We Help Two, visit wehelptwo.com.
