Robbinsdale Area Schools students in preschool, elementary and special education will shift to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, Nov. 16. The model shift is due to a change in county COVID-19 case numbers, according to a release from the district.
Pre-K, kindergarten, first-grade and center-based special education students will transition into hybrid learning Monday, Nov. 16. Second- and third-grade students will transition Monday, Nov. 30. Fourth- and fifth-grade students start hybrid classes Monday, Dec. 7.
Pre-K, elementary and special education students will not have school Nov. 2-6. A non-school day was already scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 3, for all district students. Elementary staff members will use the days to plan. Students will be in the distance learning plus model for the week of Nov. 9 or until their hybrid learning starts.
Principals will host virtual informative meetings the week of Nov. 2.
Students will follow an AA/BB model, where they are in person two days a week and are in asynchronous distance learning for three days. Wednesdays will continue to be asynchronous learning days for all students.
The hybrid model allows for up to 50% capacity in buildings. The district was able to increase capacity from 25% to 50%, due to the number of students enrolled in distance learning.
Families can opt-in to remain in distance learning, which begins for registered students Monday, Nov. 16.
District officials are asking families to make their decision as soon as possible to plan for staffing. Based on staffing and enrollment, students will, in most cases, have their current teacher or a teacher from their school.
Families registered for distance learning must remain in that learning model through the first semester. Families previously enrolled who want to opt out must do so by Friday, Oct. 30.
Middle and high school students will remain in distance learning plus through the first semester. Students will transition to the model that aligns with COVID-19 county data on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Transportation routes are being reviewed and postcards will be mailed to families the week before student’s hybrid start date. Students will be assigned an A or B day, regardless of if they’re registered for distance learning. The information will be posted on Infinite Campus.
As district officials receive new information from local health experts, its plans could change, the release stated.
For additional information, visit bit.ly/Robbinsdaleupdate.
