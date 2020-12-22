The Robbinsdale School Board voted 5-2 to change school start times at the Dec. 7 board meeting. In general, the new school times are 7:45 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. for the elementary schools, 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m. for the high schools and 9:20 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. for the middle schools.
A list of projected times for each school can be found at rdale.org/discover/school-start-times.
The district currently has 124 transportation routes. With the change, the district would have 123 routes, with $53,000 in potential reduced annual spending.
In the spring, the board will decide when the new start times will begin.
The approved school start times are best for the district if cost is an issue, said Tom Watson, a consultant at The Watson Consulting Group. The savings are greater than in the report, he said, adding that the cost savings are actually about twice what is stated in the report.
Boardmembers Sherry Tyrrell and Pam Lindberg voted against the time change.
Tyrrell said she recognizes the mental health benefits for high schoolers, but the time change would affect all students across the district. She thinks the board is doing a disservice to make a change of this magnitude, if they don’t explore other aspects than the mental health of high schoolers, she said.
Lindberg said she doesn’t think this is the right time to make the change and doesn’t think the board has done all of its work.
“I’ve never been convinced that there’s an academic reason for this or if there’s proof from other districts that this has improved academics,” she added.
Pro start time change
Boardmember Michael Herring has advocated for start time changes since he was elected to the board. He supported the particular scenario because it has higher cost savings and allows high and middle school students to get more sleep. Herring said now is an opportune time to make the change because there currently are no bus schedules.
There isn’t a lot of published research on the academic benefit of changing start times, but there isn’t an academic negative to the change either, said Chair David Boone, adding there are documented benefits to mental health.
The district hosted community discussions and sent out surveys. The board heard from students, especially high schoolers, who were in favor of moving the start time, Boone said.
Stakeholder survey
In February, parents and guardians, secondary students and staff members were surveyed about the board-approved start times and another scenario in which middle schools started at 7:35 a.m., high schools started at 8:45 a.m. and elementary schools started at 9:25 a.m.
Of parents and guardians surveyed, 31% listed the board-approved start times as their first choice. 39% of parents and guardians wanted to keep current start times.
Of secondary students surveyed, 28% listed the board-approved start times as their first choice. 41% of secondary students had the other scenario as their first choice.
Of staff members surveyed, 40% listed the board-approved start times as their first choice.
For more information, visit rdale.org/discover/school-start-times.
