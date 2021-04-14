The Robbinsdale School Board narrowed down the superintendent candidates to two finalists at its April 13 meeting. The finalists are Dr. Kim Hiel and David Engstrom.
The final interviews will be held 7:15-8:15 p.m., April 15 and 16. For Zoom links to join the open community webinars and watch the finalist interviews, visit www.rdale.org/discover/2021-superintendent-search.
