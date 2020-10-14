The League of Women Voters of Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale hosted a candidate forum for voters to hear the platforms of each candidate for Robbinsdale School Board.
Eight candidates are running for three seats, for four-year terms, on the School Board in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.
The candidates
Incumbent Helen Bassett has18 years of board experience. She knows what it entails and is skilled at it, she said. She has over 35 years of experience in nonprofit management and over 30 years of concurrent professional experience in state and local government.
Greta Evans-Becker had three daughters attend in the district and worked in several district groups and committees. She was a teacher in the district for 16 years and a principal at Meadowbrook Elementary School for 12 years.
ReNae Bowman thinks there is nothing more important than local government. Money belongs in the classrooms serving our children, she said. She was the mayor of Crystal for eight years and is a former school board member.
Brian Hanf saw the results of the audit and thought he could do something considering his business background as a company president and a member of several boards.
Eric Pone is a father of eight children, six of whom graduated from or attend the district. He is the chair of the Brooklyn Park budget advisory commission and has 28 years of financial services experience.
Stacy Rider is running for a personal reason. Her child was diagnosed with special needs at 16 months old. Going through the district has been a blessing, she said.
Incumbent Sherry Tyrrell has been on the board for 13 years. She has focused on the achievement gap and raising expectations for all students in the district, she said. She’s been part of the process for hiring two superintendents and looks forward to hiring the next, she said.
Incumbent John Vento is running for a third term because his work on the board isn’t done, he said. He is uniquely qualified to continue advocating for and implementing policies that support all students, teachers and staff, he said.
The candidates were asked a series of questions submitted by community members.
Top priorities
Tyrrell said her top priority is selecting a new superintendent, which she has experience with. It is also a priority to continue to work on equity in the district because it is unconscionable that there is a gap of over 40% between students in educational excellence, she added.
Rider said hiring a superintendent who is fiscally savvy and who hasn’t put their past school districts in a position where they weren’t funded appropriately.
Pone said establishing a balanced scorecard that defines public-facing goals of the district that staff and the superintendent will be held to. Another priority is to formally establish an independent financial officer, who will provide greater accountability, he added.
Hanf said hiring a superintendent who can continue the momentum started with the Unified District Vision. In the short term, the priority is the district budget, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the long term, he wants to work on the equity gap and ensure they listen to family and staff to reduce the gap, he added.
Evans-Becker said her priority is hiring and retaining a superintendent who can build trust in the district and make decisions to get the budget on track. Another priority is to ensure all learners have supports they need to be successful, she added.
Bowman said placing a permanent superintendent who is laser-focused on the budget but also has an understanding of what kids need to learn. Another priority is balancing the budget because equity gaps cannot be improved if they don’t have the money for programs, she added.
Bassett said hiring a superintendent is important. She is focused on operations and thinks the board can improve on its monitoring process on fiscals and operations. The board needs to refresh its community connections, she added.
Vento echoed the priority of hiring a new superintendent. The board is faced with state finance issues. It has potentially unfunded mandates coming from the state. He wants to focus on protecting the investments they’ve made to ensure children in the gaps are learning, he added.
The candidates were asked about the role of the school board and their personal work on addressing racism and equity and the policies that should be pursued to address educational disparities.
Pone said his experience of tackling equity was as chair of the Minneapolis Public School district parent advisory committee. The district needs to hold students of color to high expectations and then give them support, he added.
Hanf said he doesn’t have much experience in racial and equity issues being a white man in his late 40s. What he does have is ears and one mouth, he said, adding he tries to use them in that order when it comes to issues he doesn’t have experience in.
Evans-Becker said the role of the school board is to set policy and vision related to equity. In the past two years, she has had over 60 hours each year of training in courageous leadership, which is related to equity and anti-racism. She has three years of training in culturally and linguistically responsive teaching strategies. The district must have professional development for teachers and hiring of teachers of color, she added.
Bowman said the board has a role in creating equity by setting policy, listening to experts and budgeting accordingly so all student are elevated to a level of equity.
Bassett said when the board studied the Lighthouse Project, it found that school boards make a difference. The board got busy and has followed through during member’s terms. The board’s work in its equity policy is poised to go forward, she said, adding she is excited about the work ahead in that area.
Vento said the board has an equity policy that is going through board policies to ensure the district doesn’t have artificial barriers. He has been involved with Reimagine Minnesota and served on the tribal education committee. He supports recruiting more teachers of color, he added.
Tyrrell said the role of the board is to set policies and make sure they are setting all students up to be successful. The board changed its mindset when considering the question: can all students learn? The answer was yes, so they set high expectations and provided supports, she said.
Rider said this issue is near to her heart because she has a special education student. The idea of equity for her is multi-fold and incorporates race, gender and socioeconomics. She wants to make sure all learners get what they need.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.