Robbinsdale Area Schools teachers and staff members have concerns regarding Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement that elementary schools can reopen, starting Jan. 18.
The Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers created a petition calling for a delay in school reopening until teachers and school staff can be vaccinated for COVID-19. The petition garnered more than 1,300 signatures.
Vaccinating staff members ensures the consistency and stability that students and educators need, according to the petition. If community spread is high and a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 emerges, there won’t be enough staff members to run the schools, the petition stated.
Behind the petition
The federation’s goal was to give people an opportunity to respond, said Peter Eckhoff, president of the Robbinsdale Federation of Teachers. A pretty significant number of folks are raising concerns, he added.
“There’s a collective nervousness about being exposed to a number of not just students, but other adults in these buildings,” he said.
The nervousness is compounded by the fact that the staff members are on the cusp of getting vaccinations. Eckhoff has heard the question raised many times, that if they’ve waited this long to start in-person learning, why not wait a little longer until teachers and staff can feel safe with a vaccine.
Sharing the petition with Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage, the federation is asking that Burrage have conversations with the School Board, to initiate whether the board members believe they’re in a position to delay the reopening and give credence to what the teachers need, Eckhoff said.
Teachers are anxious to work in person with students again, but want to do it in a safe way, he said, adding the federation is aware of the political pressures the district is facing and preparations the district has made since in-person learning ended last March.
Response from the district
The district’s PreK-2 grade students began in-person learning Jan. 19. Beginning Feb. 1, PreK-5 grade students will be in in-person learning. The district offers a distance learning option for families that opt out of in-person learning.
Burrage has heard the desire to delay the return to in-person school until after vaccines are available, but she said it isn’t an option, per the guidance issued by Walz and the Minnesota Department of Education.
The district was informed that school nurses will be able to be vaccinated in the coming weeks. District officials are waiting for official guidance from the Department of Health on vaccinations for additional staff members, she said.
Burrage contacted Department of Education officials and Hennepin County representatives to inquire about vaccines. She also made requests for a meeting with the district’s regional health team, she said.
“I have requested Robbinsdale Area Schools staff receive vaccines as soon as possible and I will continue to advocate for equitable practices for our staff,” she said.“Our district is here to support our staff and I will continue to advocate and press for our staff to get the vaccine as soon as possible.”
To see the petition, visit bit.ly/delaypetition.
