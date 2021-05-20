The Robbinsdale Family Services Collaborative and Melodie Hanson, the collaborative’s director, have been selected as a 2021 Pinwheels for Prevention awardee.
Hanson covers the geographic location within the Robbinsdale Area School District. The collaborative’s role is to convene partners, improve family stability, improve school readiness, school success, bonding with families and remove barriers for families to access services, she said.
“It’s really just looking at what does the community say their needs are? How do we bring people together to address those needs,” Hanson said.
The award
The award was focused on one of the statewide priorities, which is building more resilient communities, Hanson said.
“I’m honored that they recognized us, but there are so many agencies out there that are doing this work,” Hanson said. “And the thing about collaboration is that you never do it alone.”
According to Hanson, it’s about the community, school district and parents. The award focuses on community work that’s crucial and creating healthy environments for children to thrive. That could be through activities, culturally linguistic approaches in programming or education around resiliency.
Leadership development is key. The collaborative trained nine community members to be certified trainers. Those community members can go into local organizations, faith groups, municipal groups and share their knowledge. According to Hanson, the next phase will be to look at community collaboration.
“We’re always striving to be more culturally respectful, more community-responsive and more expansive. Because this is such a great community to be and it’s such a rich, diverse community,” Hanson said.
The state has an initiative called More Resilient Minnesota. The collaborative started on the initiative’s four phases last year and leaders began talking individually with community members. Through that work, the organization discovered community strengths and needs, Hanson said. They are able to take the research on neurobiology, epigenetics, adverse childhood experiences and resilience to apply it within the community to improve resiliency.
Adverse childhood experiences can impact adult-onset chronic diseases and life expectancy, Hanson said. According to research, resiliency can counteract adverse experiences and improve overall quality and longevity of life.
The collaborative worked with district partners and offered the training through professional development to staff members in the district, providers of services, parents and community members. The collaborative trained around 1,500 people last year, Hanson said.
Nomination
The collaborative was nominated by Lisa Deputie, the metro director at Prevent Child Abuse Minnesota and Minnesota Communities Caring for Children.
“I want to nominate this organization and its initiatives to reach community members, and multi-disciplinary sectors raising awareness regarding Neurobiology, Epigenetics, ACE, and Resilience N.E.A.R. Science doing presentations, one on one community conversations and moving into action by creating and being selected to receive funding to roll out a Community Resilience Plan,” Deputie said.
Program director
Hanson said she enjoys hearing students say they feel good about their diversion work, who they are and what they learned. She also enjoys when families in the early childhood program are appreciative of being connected. Some of the families are new to the U.S., so might not trust certain government services. It’s rewarding to be the connector, build trust and make them feel embraced by the community, she said.
Deep community building is time-consuming and no one can do it alone. One of the challenges is casting a wide net to include additional partners in the work. Another challenge is funding and keeping programs going.
“Just to stay doing that work and expanding it requires the people and the money,” Hanson said.
Robbinsdale School Board Chair David Boone thanked Hanson for her work.
“You are so valued,” Boone said. “You work extremely hard and people don’t always see that.”
“I can’t think of a person who’s more deserving,” said Vice Chair Helen Bassett.
To learn more about Robbinsdale Family Services Collaborative, contact Hanson at Melodie_Hanson@rdale.org. The collaborative is announcing a new website in the next few months.
