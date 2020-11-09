Robbinsdale Area Schools will continue distance learning

Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage shares that students at Robbinsdale Area Schools will stay in distance learning.

Robbinsdale Area Schools will stay in its distance learning plus model, said Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage in a video message to families Nov. 6.

District officials meet weekly with medical experts and representatives from Minnesota Department of Health. Previously, they agreed with the district’s hybrid plan and learning model, she said. Recently, the experts said they wouldn’t agree with students moving out of the distance learning plus model, she added.

Burrage acknowledged families are disappointed and said Robbinsdale staff members miss students and want them to return as soon as possible.

The district will continue to communicate with families and share information, she said. Burrage suggested families go to the district’s COVID-19 information site for updates, rdale.org/smart-start-2020-2021/covid19.

