Robbinsdale Area Schools has partnered with the Children’s Defense Fund to pilot a Freedom School program. The schools will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 21-July 30, at Meadow Lake Elementary, 8525 62nd Ave. N., New Hope. There is no cost for the program and transportation will be provided if needed. The program is for students in kindergarten to eighth grade.
The school is based on the 1964 Freedom Schools initiative in Mississippi. When schools were integrated, families in Mississippi thought students were losing their culture and identity and that integrated curriculum didn’t include perspectives from the black community, said Tamuriel Grace, the district’s director of achievement and integration, college and careers.
The Children’s Defense Fund re-created the Freedom Schools and Minnesota is the first in the nation to offer an American Indian Freedom School. The schools are research-based and focus on literacy to reduce learning loss. When students read literature that is reflective of their background and that they can see themselves in, they are more likely to be engaged, which increases assessment scores, achievement levels and outcomes, Grace said.
American Indian Freedom School
The American Indian Freedom School is open for everyone to explore and learn more about the people indigenous to North America. Each grade level has age-appropriate readings and themes. Students will learn about topics such as Standing Rock, Sitting Bull, Indigenous history and issues. The school will utilize local Indigenous book shops and authors.
The school will also add a modern perspective showing that Indigenous people are still here, said Athena Cloud, a district-wide American Indian education liaison for the district. The past tense is often used when referring to Indigenous people.
“This is to show ... the indigenous peoples are here, they’re alive, here are their contributions,” Cloud said.
Cloud is most excited to empower students of color and show them that representation matters. When she was in school, it was crucial that someone in American Indian education was aware of her experience and acknowledged her. She hopes that the community members, service leader interns, college students and recent Robbinsdale graduates involved in the schools can serve as mentors to the students.
“Both Freedom Schools are going to help empower our youth and their identity,” Cloud said. “When students are represented in the curriculum and in the books and the lesson plans ... they start to internalize that and feel so proud.”
Traditional Freedom School
The traditional Freedom School will offer learning using a model based on African American or Black culture from the 1964 Freedom Schools in Mississippi. The program introduces students to people in sciences, technology and engineering that look like them and the staff represents the community, Grace said. It’s an opportunity for students to learn about their culture, she added.
Not only does the school offer a multicultural curriculum, but it also touches on civic engagement and social action, Grace said. Students will be able to interact with elders from the community and family involvement is a huge component. Freedom Schools offer a holistic approach. The school doesn’t just look at the child, it looks at the entire family and community, Grace said.
“We need to get back to ... creating those opportunities for parents to partner with us in their child’s education,” Grace said. “Freedom schools help us through that process and we partner with the parents.”
Many young people are working with the programs and Grace hopes that they enjoy the experience and want to become educators.
“Hopefully, we’re able to build a teacher pipeline as well through the Freedom Schools project,” Grace said.
The schedule
The Freedom Schools schedule is packed with learning opportunities, whether it be reading time or engaging activities. Students have breakfast, lunch and snacks with staff members. There is a connectedness that isn’t present in day-to-day education, Grace said, adding that’s what drew her to the Freedom Schools.
“The ability to sit and have breakfast and lunches snacks with the scholars ... that’s when you build community,” Grace said. “That’s when you can have those conversations and that’s when you really learn about a person.”
The schools are looking to have Black and Indigenous community members come in and teach the students about traditional activities, activism and their careers. The organizers want people to come and provide their expertise for students and the community, Grace said.
“It takes all of us to do this work and to really make an impact on our students and community,” Grace said.
For more information or to offer your expertise, contact Freedomschools@rdale.org. Registration for the program closes Friday, June 4. Register at bit.ly/Rdalefreedomschools.
