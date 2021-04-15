Dani, a sweet dog who loves attention, eating apples and getting her paws massaged, has been working at Hopkins West Junior High since students started returning to classes in the building. The school was awarded a Hopkins Education Foundation grant of $4,000 for the school resource dog.
Anamaria Washburn, a special education teacher at West Junior High is Dani’s primary handler. Dani lives with Washburn, who is responsible for her veterinary care, food and other essentials. If Washburn were to leave her job in the district, she’d have to give Dani up. Dani will work until retirement age, which is in about seven to eight more years.
While her job is to work with students, Dani has also helped Washburn. It’s been an anxiety-producing year and the teacher struggles with anxiety and depression. Dani will jump on the couch and the two will cuddle and watch television. Once, when Washburn was feeling extremely anxious, Dani sensed it and put her head on her chest.
“Having her there has been such a support,” Washburn said.
Dani received her training through PawPADs, a nonprofit in Lakeville. The dogs are extensively trained and the goal is to get each dog the perfect job that suits them. During her training, Dani was brought to elementary schools where students would come up to her and cuddle. It was clear Dani wanted to work with children. The organization has placed other school resource dogs in Lakeville schools.
PawPADs provides ongoing training for their dogs. Washburn has learned from teachers in Lakeville schools that they help train several secondary handlers each year, to continue to provide students with more access.
A day in the life of Dani
Dani mainly works in two classrooms in the school. Washburn tells students that, with their teacher’s permission, they can stop by to visit. The goal is to get more people trained so that the student population will have more access to the dog, she said. Dani has secondary handlers, but they want more people such as behavior staff, counselors and media specialists to be trained, she said.
Dani comes to school with Washburn every day. She was able to ease into her role because when she first started there were only about 10 to 15 students in the building. Now, the school is at full capacity. Dani has regular students and staff members who visit her every morning.
In 2018, in the span of about a month and a half, three students died. That was really hard, Washburn said. One of the things that helped students was having counselors come in, but also having therapy dogs. The dogs brought peace to students and educators really saw the benefit of the animals to students, she said.
A therapy dog is trained just with one person and they are more for comfort. A school resource dog is trained to the extent of a service dog. The reason Dani wasn’t placed as a service or diabetic alert dog is because she’s too social and is more focused on attention and being with people rather than performing tasks, Washburn said.
How Dani helps
Dani has a variety of ways she helps students at school.
When one of Washburn’s students was feeling anxious, he and a paraprofessional took a walk around the building with Dani. Another one of her students attends school virtually and when he comes on Mondays to pick up his work, Dani brings it out to him. It’s a way to get him to come to school, which he is anxious about, she said.
Dani has a command called “squish,” where she applies heavy pressure against a student, acting similar to a weighted blanket. Some students will lie next to Dani during class, which Washburn is fine with as long as they are facing the front of the classroom.
Not only does Dani support students’ social-emotional well-being, but she also helps with their academics. She can roll dice during classroom activities, turn off lights and even collected student’s ballots for an in-class election. Washburn has had students tell her they’re afraid of dogs, but with Dani, they’re not afraid.
Dani doesn’t like being in the hallways or gym because it can be too loud. Her favorite time of day is right before school starts when students get off the bus to when they go to their advisory class. Students come and give her so much love, Washburn said. The school is working on a fenced area for Dani to exercise in during the day. Washburn said. Dani gets tired of being calm all day. When she gets home and takes off her service vest, she runs in circles and plays with Washburn’s other dog.
COVID-19’s impact
This year has been hard for staff members and students, Washburn said. One of her students wasn’t ready to come back to school and asked if Dani was going to be there every day. When Washburn told him the dog would be at school, the student said he thought he could do in-person learning.
“Knowing that she’s there and that students can take a break with her, can check in with her, it’s just an extra layer of comfort and support,” Washburn said.
Other teachers in the Hopkins School District have reached out to Washburn about the process and if she could bring Dani around their school. She hopes to bring her to the greater community, but it’s been hard right now.
“I would love if we had more dogs in our schools,” Washburn said.
Washburn hopes that having Dani around will make school a place where students want to go every day. She hopes it educates students about safety with dogs and the types of assistive animals.
Principal’s perspective
Principal Leanne Kampfe said she is a dog person, so when the grant proposal came forward, she was all for it, especially after seeing how the therapy dogs had helped their students in the past. Students with special needs were some of the first to come back to the building, so it’s been cool to see Dani engage with them, she said. Now, they have the opportunity to introduce the dog to everyone.
“Being able to have that here, it’s just been a huge resource,” Kampfe said.
According to Kampfe, having Dani in school amid COVID-19 is huge. Over the last year, people have been isolated so there is no doubt that the dog’s presence is needed, she said.
Kampfe hopes that as people get to know Dani, that she becomes a fixture just like anyone else who works in the building. Dani will be listed as a staff member in the yearbook, Washburn added.
