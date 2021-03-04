Rep. Ilhan Omar met virtually Feb. 18 with a class of third-grade students at Northport Elementary School and seniors in a government class at Cooper High School.
Teacher Shannon Overdahl prepared her class of distance learning third-graders by putting together a presentation on Omar’s life. The class discussed what questions they had for her and Overdahl made sure they had their cameras on during the meeting.
For her students, many of the questions were about Omar as a person. Students asked questions about how she moved to Minnesota, her favorite snack and television show as well as how many languages she speaks because many of the students speak more than one language.
It’s important that adults put into context what children are seeing, Overdahl said. They are tuned into the news and have a lot of social outlets, which creates questions for them. Students are aware of the protests and the death of George Floyd, she said.
“They also need to know that there are people out there fighting for them and fighting for the world to be a better place for them,” Overdahl said.
The students had questions about why Omar is the first woman to wear a hijab in Congress or one of the first Muslims to serve in the U.S House.
“Luckily, they’re growing up in a world where it is more diverse and is more accepting and they don’t maybe realize all of these barriers that she had to go through,” Overdahl said.
Representation matters
Overdahl’s students are diverse so it was a good opportunity for them to see someone who reflects themselves. One part of that is so they are proud of who they are, she said.
“It’s having that pride in your culture and your belief system, in your languages and your family,” Overdahl said.
Overdahl will continue to discuss current events with her students. She wants to create a safe space for them to ask questions and have conversations. She has brought in local leaders and police officers among other community members, to give students an idea of who they can become.
“We have an excellent group of scholars, we just need to guide them to be the leaders they are,” she said.
The connections that students made were significant, Overdahl said. She is a white female teacher, so isn’t representative of some of her student’s communities. To be able to bring in people who represent students is huge, she added.
Katie Huebsch started the conversation with the seniors in her government class by making sure they understood what the legislative branch does and whether they are a constituent in Omar’s 5th Congressional District. A majority of her students live in the congressional district.
Huebsch wanted the students to identify what issues matter to them and where Omar stands on those issues. Topics included COVID-19 and education, college specifically. They’re seniors so higher education is on their minds, she said.
In the virtual meeting, students asked general questions about what it’s like to be a representative as well as more specifically as a Black, Muslim woman. One student asked Omar’s opinion on congressional term limits. The students got a lot out of the opportunity, Huebsch said.
Importance of connecting
The meeting was a way for students to see that representatives are people, Huebsch said, adding it’s their job to have conversations with their constituents. She made sure students knew it was fine if they didn’t agree with Omar politically. There is the value of engagement with her, she said. It was particularly important because a majority of the students will be able to vote in the next congressional election.
In the future, Huebsch’s students will contact their state representatives and senators about Minnesota bills and laws. She wants to instill the importance of the different levels of government where they have a voice, she said.
