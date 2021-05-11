The Relay for Life, a Robbinsdale Area Schools event, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, is scheduled for 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, May 15. This year’s event will have an attendance limit of 250 people. The event will be on the Cooper High School track, 8230 47th Ave. N. in New Hope. There will be ceremonies to honor lost love ones and survivors as well as activities.
The Relay for Life participants will be split into pods. Masks will be required and if people from different pods want to socialize, they can socially distance, said Libby Karol, a junior and the Cooper planning committee chair.
Fundraising for the event started in September. The funds go to support cancer research, patient aid, caregiver supplies and other needs.
“Our event is basically ... to celebrate all things that we’ve done so far,” Karol said. “And kind of highlight our mission which is supporting cancer survivors.”
Fundraising has been challenging this year. In past years, the biggest donation activities were in person, Karol said, adding they’ve had to get creative to raise funds. The event raised $13,500 at the time of this article’s publication.
“How we raise money is fun and what we do at the event is fun, but I think the most important thing is where the money is going to and how it affects people,” Karol said. “We have people in our community that have spoken each year that have been directly affected by Relay for Life and other organizations supported by ACS.”
Participants can register for a team or create their own team with friends. On the American Cancer Society’s FUNdraising app there is a leaderboard for people to see how much each team has raised and what place they are in for fundraising. At the event, there will be a crowning of the first-, second- and third-place teams.
Matthew Shapiro, a senior and the Armstrong planning committee chair, is excited about this year’s event. He hopes the event can gain more visibility so they can keep fundraising to support the American Cancer Society. Most of all, he looks forward to hosting the ceremonies in person to honor those who have died and celebrate all the battles won against cancer, he said.
The pods pose some challenges, Shapiro said. Because of social distancing requirements, the participants will not be able to do some of the usual activities.
“I’m still very confident that we will be able to create an event where people will ... have a nice long-lasting memory and want to be a part of Relay for Life for the future,” Shapiro said.
Relay for Life is a community-centered event, Shapiro said, adding the community can look forward to more events in the future that are fun for everyone and celebrate survivors.
Community members can sign up for the event until May 12 and can donate until May 15. People can register, join a team or donate at Relay.org/RdaleHSMN or on the American Cancer Society’s FUNdraising app.
For more information, visit the event’s Instagram page, @Robbinsdalerelay
