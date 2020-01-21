There will be three opportunities to see the Plymouth Middle School’s musical production of “Legally Blonde Jr.,” including 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Robbinsdale Middle School.
Charlie Leonard has been directing the middle school musical for six years and wanted a musical that strayed a bit from past productions, which have concentrated on the more traditional, classic shows, such as “Cinderella,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and the “Music Man.”
“Legally Blonde” is more of a contemporary show, he said.
“The style of music is more interesting for the kids and the storyline is a lot more relevant to the types of lives that they have today,” Leonard said. “So, it’s just a nice change of pace.”
It’s also a popular, well-known show that students wanted to be in, he said of the 40 student actors.
“Legally Blonde” is a story about Elle Woods, who just graduated college and is ready to marry her boyfriend Warner. He ends up breaking up with her because he is going to Harvard Law School “and he doesn’t think she is good enough for the life he intends to lead,” Leonard explained.
She decides to prove him wrong by studying and getting into Harvard Law School in an effort to win him back.
In the process of discovering herself and her drive in life, she realizes she doesn’t need or want him.
“She’s a fully formed successful woman without being one-half of a couple, so to speak,” Leonard said, noting it’s a story about empowerment.
While a bit less progressive than when the movie first came out in 2001, “it really is a strong social statement,” he said.
Elle is played by eighth-grader Amy Shiff and Warner is played by Carter Anderson, also an eighth-grader; and the male lead is Emmett, played by seventh-grader Trevor Mills. Emmett encourages Elle during law school and they eventually fall in love.
“It’s a really good movie that got turned into a really good musical,” Shiff said. “It’s just a funny show that you can laugh and enjoy with your friends,” she said.
Mills is also excited about the show.
“I think it’s just kind of a fun and cheesy storyline and I feel like people of all ages will enjoy it,” he said.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 1, at Robbinsdale Middle School, 3730 Toledo Ave N, Robbinsdale. Tickets are available at the door and are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
