Teachers and students across the country have had to make the best of distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some classes are difficult to conduct over the internet and Alison Swiggum, an orchestra director at Hopkins High School, is one instructor facing these challenges.
Swiggum is glad to have Google Meet so she can see students and the students can see each other. She asks that students keep their video turned on during class. Seeing each other builds a sense of camaraderie, she said. Students know each other well because they’ve been in the orchestra program together since the fifth grade.
Google Meet works well for duets and even some sectional rehearsals, but not for an entire orchestra class. She can’t have 45 students play together because of the sound delay, Swiggum said. It’s not the same as a live rehearsal where she can hear a wrong note and instantly correct it, she added.
Outdoor orchestra comes to life
Swiggum got the idea for outdoor orchestra rehearsals, which started Sept. 14, because she missed her students. They hadn’t been able to play together since March 13, the last day of in-person learning. The intention was to have a rehearsal where they can make music together and hear all the parts, she said.
Students in grades 10-12, who are registered for any of her three orchestra courses, Sinfonia, Symphony or Philharmonic can take part in outdoor rehearsals. The sessions are voluntary and occur three times a week, 9-10 a.m. Mondays, 3:15-4:15 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m.-noon Fridays. Swiggum wanted to make it as flexible as possible for students to be able to participate.
She chooses music for outdoor rehearsals that all the orchestras could play together. Selections are typically fun, light pieces such as Disney or music from “The Greatest Showman.”
Swiggum has enjoyed seeing students in person and asking how they’re doing. On average, 20 to 24 students are at each rehearsal. There are 111 students registered for orchestra, she said, adding that is a typical number.
“Seeing them is really rewarding,” she said.
Students are in orchestra because they want to play music together and have that community aspect, she said. Outdoor rehearsals are beneficial because they offer that social experience.
Minnesota fall weather is not always cooperative. They’ve already had a chilly practice and the wind is a challenge, but students use clothespins to keep their music from blowing away or read off the score on their Chromebooks.
Another challenge is the sound quality. In a rehearsal space the sound comes back to the musician, she said. In a big open space the sound travels up and it’s harder to hear the different parts, especially when students are spread out to be socially distanced, she added. Swiggum said students have adjusted to the different sound and already have more confidence.
Outdoor rehearsals are scheduled through Oct. 12. Swiggum is considering continuing through the month but needs to see if the weather holds.
When outdoor rehearsals are no longer possible, Swiggum is considering having rehearsals in a larger indoor space such as an auditorium. She isn’t sure what the interest or comfort level would be with indoor rehearsals.
Student’s thoughts
Ethan Gramowski is a senior who has been in the symphony and philharmonic orchestras for two years. He played a few instruments before he settled on the cello. It’s a nice experience to get together with classmates who check everything else at the door to focus on the music, he said.
Class on Google Meet is going better than expected, despite audio delays and reduced sound quality. Yet, students don’t get the group experience of listening to everyone play, which is a large part of being in an orchestra, he said.
Students appreciate the time rehearsing together outdoors now more than ever because it is so limited, he said. It was hard when they were abruptly cut off from each other in the spring, he said, adding it continued to be difficult to stay motivated and find the time to practice. Gramowski is pleasantly surprised by how rehearsals have gone with it being their first time together in six months.
Victoria Menge, a Hopkins senior, has been involved in orchestra since the fifth grade. She plays the viola and is in the philharmonic and chamber orchestras.
Orchestra offered her a different kind of learning. It was nice for her to have a class unlike her other classes throughout the day, she said. It was also a good way for her to make friends.
With traditional in-person rehearsals no longer possible, students are playing their instruments by themselves. For the viola players, it doesn’t sound as good, she said, because the violins usually play the melody.
Menge has been to all the outdoor rehearsals except for one because she was celebrating her mom’s birthday. It makes it much easier to learn the music when she can hear the other parts, she said, adding it makes her more confident in playing the pieces. The most important aspect to her is being around people again.
Making the best out of the situation to play together has taught her that there is always a way if you’re willing to work at it. Menge is thankful that Swiggum put it together. Swiggum’s effort shows her good qualities as a teacher, the student said.
“Her heart for doing it is because she cares about us as people and musicians,” Menge said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.