At its March 22 meeting, the Osseo School Board unanimously approved a resolution denouncing racial harm at athletic events and calling for renewed athletic codes of conduct that “value each and every scholar.” The resolution reads as followed:
“The Osseo Area School Board values our scholars and those participating in athletic and extracurricular activities. Blatant racism, cultural disrespect, and microaggressions at athletic and extracurricular activities in Minnesota are not new. These actions are directly counter to the values of the Osseo Area School District, and as school board directors, we are deeply disturbed by the persistent and pervasive racism against community members who are Black, Indigenous and People of Color during athletic and extracurricular activities and events. We are entrusted to prepare young people for better futures through an equitable education, including an understanding of our democracy and a commitment to equality and justice for all.
Athletic competition, in its very nature and expression of the human spirit, is meant to be a representation and celebration of the gifts, skills, and talents, of every scholar and athlete. We are committed to ensuring our scholars do not experience trauma and harm while participating in athletic and extracurricular activities both in our district and when visiting other districts. Every scholar, coach, parent, caregiver, and community member should feel confident and safe to attend athletic and extracurricular activities in any district.
A safe environment is one that is free of bullying, racial slurs, cultural disrespect, microaggressions, and other forms of bias and harassment. Our district value of Intrinsic Value expressly states that each scholar, staff member and family is valued and respected for their perspective, experience and contributions, and our district values of Honor and Integrity expressly state that we will hold ourselves, each other and our system to the highest standards, to create the best conditions for learning. Our school district can and will be a place of safety in our community and a beacon of light for other school districts and communities, as we build and strengthen trust with the school district community we serve. The Osseo Area School Board denounces all discriminatory behavior and harassment by scholars, staff, and fans during athletic and extracurricular activities. We will listen to, believe, and lift up the voices of our scholars when they share their experiences with racism, microaggressions, and cultural disrespect while participating in athletic and extracurricular activities.
We will partner with the Minnesota State High School League and other educational partners to enact policies to prevent, report, address, enforce against and hold people and institutions accountable for these harmful acts. We will call for all school districts across Minnesota to review and renew their athletic codes of conduct to embody the highest standards of sportsmanship and athletic character, expressly stating respectful behavior by athletes, staff, and spectators. We will urge communities across the state to enact, enforce and clearly communicate policies and practices to ensure that scholars, staff, and community members who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are safe and supported when participating in athletic and extracurricular activities in all communities.”
Along with the resolution, some board members are hoping that action towards this issue doesn’t stop with written words, but moves into action. “I want to make sure this doesn’t stop at talking. I think we have a tendency to talk about these things until we get distracted by the next big thing. Let’s not wait for the MSHSL or any other district to come up with a model. I think we should start working on that ourselves and be a leader,” board member Thomas Brooks said at the meeting.
“This resolution came about because there were some incidents that caught wind on social media. But most of us know these types of incidents have happened for decades. They happen in and outside of athletics events, in the community, and our schools. Let’s make sure we’re staying cognizant of that. That we are putting forth the effort to educate our staff, students, allow safe spaces, and continue to be action-oriented and not waiting for the next big social media incident to catch wind. I look forward to any progress we can make on this.”
The district’s student school board representatives were also at the meeting and gave their thoughts on the issue. “This shows we’re moving in the right direction,” Osseo Senior High representative Faith Suah said at the meeting. “We want this to be a leading district for other districts to look at us and say, ‘District 279 did this…this is a good thing. We should do it too.’”
“We need to make sure we are enforcing this at sporting events. But even going past that, it is having programs like Real Talk in school that we can have students feel represented and learn more about their classmates…where they feel they are in a safe environment,” Maple Grove Senior High representative Cal Thorson said.
Board member Heather Douglass commended students who spoke up about this issue, crediting their leadership skills. “I am so proud of our students and for them to continue to engage on this,” Douglass said. “It speaks volumes to the type of leaders they are going to be when they move on from us.”
