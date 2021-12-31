The Osseo School Board unanimously certified the 2022 proposed tax levy at the Dec. 14 board meeting. In total, the board approved a 2022 tax levy total amount of $102,134,057.19, which is a 1.6% increase from 2021, or $1,581,265.
On Sept. 8, the Minnesota Department of Education prepared and distributed the first draft of the levy limit report, and set the maximum levy. Then Sept. 28, the Osseo School Board approved the proposed levy amounts. In mid-November, Hennepin County mailed proposed property tax statements to all property owners and then the last step was Dec. 14, when the school board certified the final levy amounts
John Morstad, executive director of finance and operations for the district, spoke at the meeting and said that some homeowners might see a decrease in taxes from last year. “Because of the increase in the tax capacity in our district, the average taxpayer would see an estimated $3 decrease in their school district taxes on a $250,000 home next year,” Morstad said.
He also mentioned that a change in the tax levy, which is determined based on state-determined formulas plus voter-approved referendums, doesn’t necessarily change the school district’s budget.
The 2021-22 adopted revenue budget for the district is $374,496,489, with nearly 80% going to the general fund and transportation. In the general fund and transportation, the expenditure cost is projected at $312,569,663, and Morstad said that about 83% of that pays for people’s salaries and benefits.
“Education is a people-intensive industry,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.