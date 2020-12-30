Stacey Kinsella, a sixth- and seventh-grade Spanish teacher, and other sixth-grade team members at Robbinsdale Middle School were brainstorming ways to connect with their students. The school has been distance learning since March, so sixth-graders haven’t been in the building or met their teachers in person.
What started as an idea for a coloring book became Operation Gift Bag. With donations from the Kids in Need Foundation, Simon Says Give, Gear Up and school staff members, the school was able to provide students a backpack filled with supplies. Any Robbinsdale Middle School student could pick up a backpack at one of the designated times before winter break.
The backpacks were filled with school supplies, a coloring book, crayons, colored pencils, a stress ball, a snack pack and a Robbinsdale Middle School T-shirt. Kinsella would like to make Operation Gift Bag an annual event, as long as the school has a way to get supplies.
The intention behind the initiative
Operation Gift Bag was a fun way for Kinsella to meet her students for the first time or say “hello” to students she taught in previous years. This year has been difficult, she added and distance learning has been tough on staff, students and families. Staff members wanted to remind students that they care, even if they can’t be together in person.
“This was just a little gift, our treat of saying we’re here, we love you, we care about you,” she said.
