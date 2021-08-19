As students return to school this fall and the COVID-19 delta variant continues to bring concern, Brooklyn Center Community Schools will require all students to wear masks at school regardless of their vaccination status, the district recently announced.
Learning model options have changed for students this year, with all students on campus for in-person learning five days per week. This is in contrast with hybrid and web-based models utilized earlier in the pandemic, before vaccines were widely available.
“We are not through this pandemic, though, especially as we learn more about the delta variant,” wrote interim Superintendent Mark Bonine. “COVID-19 is still very real for our young people who have not had the opportunity to receive a vaccine,”
Bonine is serving as Superintendent while Carly Baker is on a leave of absence after giving birth to her first child.
Baker will be on leave until Oct. 25. Bonine is a former superintendent of Brooklyn Center Community Schools.
“We will continue to follow guidance from (the Minnesota Department of Education) and (the Minnesota Department of Health),” Bonine wrote. “As we continue to make and communicate decisions, it’s important for our community to understand that plans are subject to change. This has been the case since March 2020 and will continue to be so for the foreseeable future.”
Face masks are required for all staff and visitors ages 3 and up as of Aug. 11. Students will be required to wear masks on buses per federal regulation, but will not be required to do so while outdoors.
“I want to recognize the challenges that last year brought to our students, families and staff members,” Bonine wrote. “I wasn’t working in a school district during this time but I did stay informed as to what was happening in BCCS. As an outsider, I saw the district make hard but necessary decisions. I also want to recognize and honor the difficult decisions families had to make to balance health and safety with their child’s education.
“Moving forward, we will continue our commitment to health and safety while also providing a quality educational experience onsite. This commitment can best be met when our students are in our schools in a community with their peers and school staff.”
On campus, social distancing of 3 feet between students will be encouraged when possible without impacting instruction. Large gatherings at schools will be limited and at the school administrator’s discretion.
If a student or staff member is confirmed to have COVID-19, they will be placed in quarantine. Following this, the district’s health team will conduct contact tracing.
The definition of close contact for the purposes of contact tracing has changed for this school year, based on Center for Disease Control recommendations. Close contact is defined as those within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, except when students are wearing masks.
“By requiring face masks, we will be able to limit the number of students who will need to quarantine at home when there is an exposure in school,” Bonine wrote.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.