With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing many school districts back to a distance learning format, Brooklyn Center Community Schools provided students across the district with free meals, many of which were cooked from scratch on-site.
“We just want to make sure that everybody in our community is getting the food that they need,” said Stacey Cain, district food manager. “We want people to know we’re here so they can take advantage. … School and school lunch tends to be the most normal thing for most of the kids, so if they identify with that, it’s a little piece of home.”
Meals were offered for pick-up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Brooklyn Center Elementary and Brooklyn Center Middle and High School through Jan. 27.
Alternatively, buses delivered meals to remote pick-up sites across the district.
Students are scheduled to come back to campus Jan. 31.
“The need for this distribution is very high in this area,” Cain said.
Approximately 77% to 80% of students in the district are eligible for free- and reduced-price lunch in the district.
“With supply chain issues, down here (at Brooklyn Center Elementary) we’ve been doing home cooked meals,” Cain said. “The high school’s been doing corn dogs and chicken sandwiches, wrapping them up and then putting it into what we term as daily meal bags.”
Meal bags include cold breakfast items such as cereal or Pop Tarts, a day’s worth of fruits and vegetables, a lunch item and extra snacks, if they’re available.
“We are packing meals, things that the students are used to,” Cain said.
House-made lunch entrees ranged from chicken alfredo, to chilli, to meatballs and gravy over noodles. “Because of supply chain issues, we have to get creative,” Cain said.
The district is also offering fresh-baked goods such as corn bread muffins made on-site to pair with chilli, or dinner rolls to pair with pasta dishes. Fruit smoothies are also a new offering that can help introduce students to new foods and flavors.
“You don’t want to keep serving the same thing over and over again so you’ve got to kind of keep things fresh,” Cain said. “A lot of the time all these kids have is the same-old thing or something really quick like Taco Bell, so home-cooked is something new for a lot of them, so if we can do that even during the shutdown – (that’s) top notch.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.