Immigration – and all the movement inherent in it – is a complicated topic to consider while sheltered in place, relying on phone calls and Zoom meetings for outside human contact.
However, this was just the task that Tom Parks, a teacher at Brooklyn Center High School, asked his geography students to grapple with while in distance learning in December 2020.
The end result was a collection of student stories, recently self published, that are being used as a teaching tool in other classrooms.
“We’d done a unit called ‘population and migration’ and we looked at migration through the lens of geography, which is numbers, statistics, trends, patterns,” Parks said. “There’s such a human element to migration that often doesn’t get captured and it’s actually something that many of our students know really intimately, either through their own personal experiences or through their ancestors or family members, and I felt it was really important to give an opportunity to try and capture that.”
So, Parks asked students to write a story focused on human movement.
“In Mr. Parks’ words, the final is going to be you writing a migration story,” said student Meya Xiong. “It can be either fiction or non-fiction, it can be based on your life or it can be, like the characters are fictional but it’s based off a real time.”
Parks found the stories that came back too compelling to leave on the shelf.
“I just was so blown away by the stories that that group of students (told),” Parks said. “These have to be shared.”
So, Parks approached seven students, each of whom had written a story in his geography class, with an offer to take an independent study course scheduled for the beginning of 2021. During the course, the students would edit and compile the stories to create a larger bound collection.
‘What Goes on in our Shadows’
Over the next year and half, these students – Guadalupe Garduño Garcia, Sumaya Mohamed, Moises Soto Puente, Matthew Chang, Envi Henry and Xiong – created a book ultimately named “What Goes on in our Shadows.”
The book, which was published using funds from a media center grant, contains 29 stories.
Many of them are deeply personal. Some students relied on discussion with family members to better understand their experience moving the United States.
Garcia and Xiong based their stories, at least in part, on anecdotes told by their fathers and grandfathers.
Xiong’s story tells of the bravery of a Hmong family escaping the violence and genocide of the Vietnam War, while Garcia’s is a tale of hard work and sacrifice leaving Mexico for a life in America.
“I took some ideas from my grandpa because he also has written a book about him crossing the Mekong River,” Xiong said.
With the COVID lockdowns keeping people at home, “I looked at pictures” to get a better sense of grandfather’s story, Xiong said. “I had to search out pictures to see what their houses looked like.”
While drafting her story, Garcia felt there was “a lot more hostility towards immigrants,” she said. “It’s not like the stereotypical immigrants come here and ‘steal American jobs,’ there’s sacrifices that have to be made.”
She based her story on her father.
“He didn’t really have a lot of money at home,” she said. “My dad came here and started sending money back home, so he didn’t really have money for himself here either. … I just had to rely on his memories.”
‘You can’t fake that’
The depth of the writing stood out to Parks.
“When I read these stories, I didn’t even know what these people looked like” beyond a small Zoom image, he said. “It was apparent to me that it was truly written as an intimate sense of like, I or my family knows some of these things. … You can’t fake that.”
Some students discovered new details in their family’s history.
“It started out as an assignment for me but then it turned very intimate to me because I had this conversation with my dad,” Garcia said. “It turned into just hours of talking about what he experienced and just stuff that I didn’t ever know about him, so that was very special in a way.”
The group of seven students worked over Zoom for months editing the manuscripts and preparing them for print.
After considering a list of at least 10 potential names and conducting a group survey that resulted in a tie, the name proposed by Garcia, “What Goes on in our Shadows,” was adopted as the final book title.
“Not a lot of people see the stories that people go through or the people in our communities. It’s kind of hidden in their shadow, and we just wanted to give more exposure to the sacrifices made that people don’t usually see,” Garcia said.
Since the book was printed in late 2021, an English teacher in the district and other area teachers have reached out to Parks to bring copies of the book into their classrooms.
“There’s been a number of high schools in the area – from Chaska to Eden Prairie to Park Center to St. Paul Public Libraries, Hennepin County Libraries, the Minnesota Writer’s Project, the (University of Minnesota) – they’ve all reached out and asked for a copy and have asked if it would be O.K. to use some of that in their curriculum or just wanting to connect with (the students),” Parks said.
The idea that the class’s work would be used to teach other students was surprising, Soto Puente said. “I had to see it to believe it,” he explained.
“I think when I found out it was going to be a book I think I was a little more worried at first, just because I didn’t want to misrepresent someone else’s story for the book,” Garcia said. “Now it’s just exciting because it’s getting around to a lot more people than I ever expected it to.”
With the initial 150-copy run of the book, the authors and editors were unable to sell copes due to stipulations in the grant funding used for publishing capital.
Instead of purchasing the book, readers can request the book for free but are asked to make a donation to Brooklyn Center-based CAPI USA, a non profit that offers services for immigrants and refugees.
According to Parks, the effort has generated approximately $1,000 in donations.
To request a copy of “What Goes on in our Shadows,” email Parks at tparks@bccs286.org.
