Khalen “KO” Pierre-Toussaint, a junior at Hopkins High School was awarded second place for “The H-Music Video” in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Chapter of The Links, Incorporated virtual Pandemic Film Festival. The festival featured filmmakers in grades 6-12 in two categories for grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. The films showcased the effects of COVID-19 and social justice issues.
While one person had to be named for the film festival, the video was a collaborative project with Khalen; his dad Dominique Pierre-Toussaint, the Hopkins Schools community engagement manager; and the Invictus Leadership Group, a group of young men of color at Hopkins High School.
The students put a lot of hard work into the music video, so it did pay off, Khalen said. It was cool to be awarded second place because they weren’t expecting to win, he added.
Behind the video
It all started when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Dominique said. He spoke with his children about utilizing their creativity to get through COVID-19. Anxiety and depression were starting to set in due to being home all the time, he said. Khalen and his siblings were heavily involved in the arts from an early age. Khalen gravitated toward modeling, photography and videography.
Dominique wanted to make sure his children were mentally prepared for what was going on in the world. The first thing schools were shutting down was art and athletics. “That’s what helps our children grown, that’s their lifeline,” he said.
Invictus Leadership Group
Al Nuness, a former Minnesota Gopher basketball player, started the Invictus Leadership Group. The father and son joined when Khalen was a sophomore. The group brought in professionals who are men of color to talk with the students and get them into that mindset, Dominique said. He wanted to create visibility of the group in the community.
The group would talk about history, black culture, career and internships, Khalen added.
A couple of the group’s projects were in the works when COVID-19 shut down the group’s meetings. One of the projects was a song that Dominique’s stepson Zachary Stanton “BaabyXeno” was involved in. The song was used in the music video and Stanton is the first rapper in the song.
The song was put on the shelf as well as video clips Khalen recorded at school of his dad banging a rhythm on a table and people playing double Dutch. Dominique thought that even in the midst of COVID-19, they could do something with what they had.
District officials approached Dominique to see if he wanted to help with a virtual way of welcoming students back to school after the summer, a time marked by the George Floyd killing.
They took what they’d been working on in the group, including the song and athletic clips. Khalen recorded more videos and was also featured dancing in his football jersey along with other members of the group. “We put it together into a community project,” Dominique said. The piece became “The H-Music Video.”
Bringing joy
The goal was to bring people joy, Khalen said. It was a way for him and his friends to entertain people, but also get Hopkins’ name out there, he added. It was also a fun experience to be with his friends again at school.
According to Dominique, the idea behind the music video was the students’ fight. They haven’t had a chance to have a voice, he said. Dominique told the students that this is where they can express themselves during a time of social injustice. The video portrays the story that they are here, they are people of color and they want to be seen, he said.
Some people will pay attention to the words in the song, while others will notice the actions in the video, Dominique said.
An African American young man playing the snare drum is the center focus of the video. On the outside are other students circling him like soldiers. It’s a toy soldier situation, Dominique said, the students are protecting their home, field and court.
For Khalen, it was the most difficult to get everyone’s dance moves synchronized. They got a little tired because of all of the retakes, he said. The shots at the school were completed in about two hours in one evening.
It was rewarding to work with others and he thinks he’s better at it after making the video, Khalen said. He also got to learn more about how the production of music videos.
“The H-Music Video” can be found at vimeo.com/450521619.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.