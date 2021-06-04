This year’s Hopkins High School seniors will graduate from high school after enduring a year that was anything but typical, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about the graduating class, the Sun Sailor reached out to four seniors to hear about their experience at Hopkins and what they have planned for the future.
Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Elliot Berman
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience from high school has to be and will probably always be the distance learning that replaced my senior year. It had to have been the most consequential thing to happen during my educational high school experience.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
My teachers were my biggest supporters and helpers in helping me achieve my academic goals, especially over the past year. They worked incredibly be hard to be present and adaptive to me and my fellow student in difficult times.
What are your plans for after high school?
As of right now, I am headed to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. I am between multiple majors, but currently in the School of Computer Science and Engineering.
Linda Nyakundi
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
I prioritized creating meaningful relationships with my teachers and apart from what they taught me subject-wise, I learned through the stories they would tell, how to be an independent, well-rounded and a kind person.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
Organization was key for me in achieving my academic goals. Knowing what I needed to do and devoting time to my schoolwork has proven to be the best plan for me in doing well academically.
What are your plans for after high school?
I plan on attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a major in communications and media studies.
Paige Kahle
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience was actually online! I was in an AP Environmental Science class this year and it was absolutely amazing. I was so interested in and passionate about the material and the teacher was so engaging. The fact that I was able to enjoy a class so much during the pandemic was incredible and made this year much more enjoyable.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I knew going into high school that I wanted to take difficult classes and do my absolute best. As I took these classes I was able to develop vital study habits that really set me up for success. From there, it was my desire to learn and my internal motivation that kept me going and helped me achieve my goals.
What are your plans for after high school?
I am attending Colorado College in the fall to major in elementary education.
Jasmine Le
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school has got to be at the beginning of the pandemic when a lot of people around me, including myself, were trying to adjust to distance learning. My school started a program for students to create free access for students who may not have extra resources, tutoring help or struggled to learn virtually. Joining this program at my school has taught me more about those around me and the different situations many people at my school may face. Especially tutoring one on one and getting to talk with students who are in my grade that in the past I have never met but to get a look into their life has really opened my eyes. This learning experience has pushed me to want to volunteer more to work with my fellow students along with work for my school as a tutor and help out different teachers who may need a hand.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
A lot of my high school success has to be credited to my mom. She has always been there for me and an amazing role model in my life. She taught me how to be driven and motivated from such a young age. This helped me balance work, school, along with extracurricular activities all throughout high school, which in turn helped me perform well. At times school got really hard for me with trying to work and study on breaks, feeling like I could not manage it all but being able to look up to my single mother who raised me and my sisters while working full time at multiple jobs showed me I could achieve my goals.
What are your plans for after high school?
I am planning to attend Wellesley College after high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.