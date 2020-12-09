Hopkins Schools certifies tax levy with 0.72% increase

The Hopkins School Board voted 6-0 at its regular meeting Dec. 1 to certify the 2020 pay 2021 tax levy.
The property tax increase is flat for 2021, said Tariro Chapinduka, director of business services, adding the district didn’t incur any significant increases in the proposed tax levy for pay 2021. The tax levy increased 0.72% or about $371,856 from 2020.
The total proposed school tax levy is $58,426,315.81. That is comprised of $39,209,177.19 for the general fund, $1,421,737.21 for community service and $17,795,401.41 for debt service.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Board didn’t want to see a massive tax increase on their constituents, said Board Chair Jen Bouchard. Part of being a good steward of taxpayer dollars is not overburdening the community, she added.
“We are concerned about COVID-19 impact on our family members and community members and so it’s really helpful for families to not have the burden of increased property taxes during this time,” said Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed.
Before the regular meeting, the School Board held a virtual truth in taxation public hearing. Community members had the opportunity to submit a public comment via a Google doc, but the board received no comments.
“We rely on feedback from our community as we’re making decisions,” Bouchard said.
Contacting the school board
Community members can contact the entire board or individual members on the school board’s page on the district website, hopkinsschools.org/about-us/school-board.
Factors of the tax levy
Chapinduka presented information on the tax levy during the meeting.
The increase is mostly due to inflationary factors and some changes in the district’s average daily memberships for enrollment, he said.
Factors that impact individual taxpayer’s school taxes are changes in the value of an individual property, changes in the total value of all property in the district, increases or decreases in levy amounts, caused by changes in state funding formulas, local needs, costs, voter-approved referendums and other factors.
The district is fortunate because commercial land subsidizes some of the tax, so it doesn’t impact residential property owners as much, he said. There is actually a decrease for some residential property taxpayers, he added.
