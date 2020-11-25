The Hopkins School Board voted 7-0 at the Nov. 17 board meeting to authorized Chair Jen Bouchard to establish and implement a process for board member replacement.
Vice Chair Chris LaTondresse was elected to serve as the Hennepin County Commissioner for District 6 in the Nov. 3 General Election. His term starts Jan. 5. State law prohibits him from continuing to serve on the Hopkins School Board. LaTondresse has submitted a letter of resignation, effective Dec. 9.
LaTondresse’s seat, as well as the seats held by Bouchard and Boardmember Fartun Ahmed, are up for election in November 2021. The School Board is required to fill LaTondresse’s seat for the remainder of the term. Following district policy, the board will fill the vacancy by an appointment process, Bouchard said.
In a workshop session before the meeting, the board members discussed the appointment process and what it would look like. Bouchard summarized what was discussed.
The process
Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 8, the School Board will solicit applications from candidates. Information on how to apply will be available on the district website, hopkinsschools.org, through its social media pages and by email.
Between Dec. 9 and 22, the board will host public interviews with candidates that make the legal requirements to be a School Board member. The interviews will be streamed via YouTube. Application materials will be shared with board members and the public in packets for the special meetings.
Each candidate will introduce themselves to the board and the community. They will all receive the same set of questions. Board members can ask follow-up questions based on the candidate’s answers.
The board will vote on a new member Tuesday, Dec. 22. If there are more than two candidates, ranked-choice will be used to determine the person they appoint. The votes will be public.
The board would pass a resolution to confirm the new board member at that meeting. State statute requires a 30-day waiting period before the member can be confirmed. That is to give the community a chance to respond if they don’t agree with the board’s choice, Bouchard said.
A petition process that must be followed is spelled out in statute. If there is no petition, the new member would be sworn in at the board’s Feb. 2 meeting.
