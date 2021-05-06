The Hopkins School Board on April 27 voted unanimously to approve the termination and non-renewal of temporary teacher contracts, the termination and non-renewal of probationary teacher contracts and the proposed placement of unrequested leave of absence.
Boardmember Steve Adams said this is one of the unpleasant jobs of being a school board member. He acknowledged how personal it feels. It’s always painful, he said.
Chair Jen Bouchard said she saw herself in each one of the resolutions at some point during her 20-year teaching career. She said she has a high level of empathy with the staff members who will be leaving their system and will hopefully be hired back before next fall.
The termination and non-renewal of temporary teacher contracts are tied to leaves of absence of different kinds of circumstances, according to Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot. The probationary teacher contracts and proposed placement of unrequested leave of absence are more specifically tied to budgetary components.
In reference to the probationary teaching contracts, the district has done its due diligence to look at available funds, Lightfoot said. It is an ongoing effort and the district will continually monitor the changing landscape and circumstances, he said.
What district officials do know is that through the summer and before the start of the next school year, individuals might make different decisions, Lightfoot said, adding teaching positions might become available. The district will continue to monitor and adjust staffing needs, he added.
The next step in the process is budget and staffing oriented, said Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed.
The district is using a digital platform called My Budget File. The platform helps principals determine their budgets, predictable staffing model and discretionary dollars, she said.
“So that we can be super specific to staff, both salaried, as well as hourly employees, who is included in that staffing model and what adjustments need to be made,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
Principals need to receive more detailed training on how to navigate the platform, Mhiripiri-Reed said. It helps them manage the staffing process with a great deal of certainty. Principals can then work through paraprofessional, clerical and other staffing adjustments or assignments. Then they begin to get a very clear picture of school by school, she said.
The district has a targeted staffing space where they have funding available that is marked, for example, enrollment fluctuations, Lightfoot said. “We’re in constant contact right up until the school year, making sure to adjust where resources can be placed based on additional information,” he added.
According to Lightfoot, the proposed placement of unrequested leave of absence means that the individuals have first right to positions that open up in the future. It’s not a termination of a contract, he said. The vote is a proposal that will come back at the board’s May 18 meeting for final placement.
Bouchard noted that the proposed placement of unrequested leave of absence caught the eye of members of the community in relation to Title 1. Lightfoot said district officials are considering what funds will be available and the Title 1 program designs at each elementary school.
Bouchard said the district is still waiting to find out the Title 1 allocation. At the same time, building leaders are thinking through the structure of their Title 1 services delivery. Once both of those components come back together and they have that information, there might be the opportunity for some people placed on unrequested leave to be called back, she said.
