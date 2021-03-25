Hopkins Gatewood Elementary in Minnetonka has a new greenhouse. The greenhouse was built in the summer of 2020 with funds from the district’s referendum. The greenhouse was recently inspected and cleared so classes can begin to use it, said second-grade teacher James Ikhaml, who is known as “Mr. Ike.”
“We have big plans for it,” he added.
The greenhouse is equipped with heat and shades for when there is too much sun. The windows open automatically for ventilation and temperature regulation. Staff members will have to acquire furniture for the greenhouse, but they’re not sure what that looks like yet, Ikhaml said. Right now, they’re making do with tables from outdoor learning classrooms.
Curriculum
The University of Minnesota’s Master Gardener Program has volunteers who work with schools, Ikhaml said. The program has a curriculum that specifically references the state standards. While every teacher has their own set of passions, they must make sure they’re preparing students for the next grade and state standards, he said.
The goal is that students are learning with a real-world application. If they are learning how to use a ruler, then the students can measure plant growth, Ikhaml said, adding students need to learn the scientific process so he wants to incorporate experimenting with various types and amounts of soil, seeds, sunlight and water. That way students get to touch what they are learning and get excited about it, he said.
Ikhaml suggested students could learn about food waste and make charts and graphs to record how much food was used or wasted in the cafeteria. If students grew a tomato in the greenhouse, they wouldn’t take a bite out of it and throw it away, he said, adding the lessons are about general awareness.
Utilizing the greenhouse will give students something to be passionate about and it will give them a greater chance to be successful, Ikhaml said. He has plants growing in his classroom and students often want to check on them.
Ikhaml hopes to sell plants out of the greenhouse. They could charge about $1.50 each and then the students could learn about money, math and setting goals, he said.
There are many families at the school who don’t go outside because they’re not comfortable with their neighborhood or the outdoors. If children don’t have any experience in the outdoors, then they won’t make decisions that preserve it, Ikhaml said.
Ikhaml said he is excited to go into the greenhouse and thinks the space will be busy. He looks forward to getting the community involved through plant sales.
Outdoor learning
Gatewood isn’t new to outdoor and environmental learning. The school was already making use of outdoor classrooms long before COVID-19, when they gained some momentum. Staff members at Gatewood were doing environmental initiatives whenever possible, Ikhaml said. In addition to the greenhouse, Gatewood has outdoor gardens, a pond, woods, a tadpole cam and a maple syrup harvesting operation.
Foundation support
At the 2020 Royal Bash, the Hopkins Education Foundation made a special appeal to fund pathways to a healthy future, said Michele Pasko, the foundation’s communications manager. Part of that appeal was project-based learning at each elementary school. Leaders at each school got to choose a project to pursue.
Project-based learning at the elementary school level is based on the idea that children need to be hands-on, Pasko said. Children work better with problem-solving on things they can see, touch and use to understand how it works. Gatewood school leaders wanted to get students in the dirt and use the plants as a learning tool, she said.
Gatewood had the greenhouse in mind but needed money for plants, shelving, planters and other items. The foundation provided $6,000 to purchase the items to get the greenhouse up and running.
The schools have asked the foundation to fund this project because they realize children need to be hands on. This initiative supports the district’s Vision 2031 because it hones new skills that will serve students for the rest of their lives, she said.
