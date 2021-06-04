Ellie Von Duyke is a Hopkins High School senior who will attend the University of Minnesota Duluth in the fall.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began and classes went from in-person to distance learning, it’s been hard for Von Duyke to stay motivated. Especially when senior year rolled around and as graduation approaches.
For most of the year, Von Duyke has been at home, which has its challenges. In the comfort of her home, it was easy to sit around. She could pay attention to her dog or get distracted by her phone rather than listen in class, she said.
One of the ways her lack of motivation took form was her interest in several hobbies. Von Duyke recently picked up crochet and jewelry making. She even started selling some of her jewelry to her sister in college and her friends.
When Von Duyke is interested in a specific craft, she’ll throw herself into it. The work is therapeutic because she can just listen to music and focus on one task, instead of “wracking my brain about statistics,” she said. If she’s trying to stay on track while coping with the stress, she’ll work on assignments with her friends.
“I like to be with people when I can,” Von Duyke said.
According to Von Duyke, all of her friends have been dealing with a lack of motivation. It motivates them to work on school together, even if they’re just sitting in silence. It helps Von Duyke because she knows that once they’re done they can hang out and relax together.
“We’re acting as an outlet for each other,” Van Duyke said.
People person in a virtual world
Von Duyke has always had close connections with her teachers. Distance learning has been hard because she is missing that connection, which makes her less inclined to stay motivated and focused in class. It’s helped that she’s had the same French teacher for all three years of high school so she can reach out to her or go into school early in the morning to work with her ceramics teacher and talk.
Making big life decisions such as where to go to college added to Von Duyke’s stress. She wasn’t sure where she wanted to go, but knew she wanted to stay close to home. It helped her to make her decision when she asked people why they chose Duluth, she said.
“Part of me felt embarrassed to reach out,” Von Duyke said. “But once I started doing that and like asking others for help ... it just ... helped me progress and helped me get back on track.”
There was also pressure in knowing what other students were doing. Even in the first semester of senior year, one of her teachers would announce when students committed to a college, Von Duyke said. It was difficult for her to see how so many other people knew what they wanted to do and where they wanted to go.
Learning through the process
Over distance learning, Van Duyke has learned what works best for her when she’s struggling to get things done. She realized that ceramics and making things from home was an outlet for her.
“Something that I learned about myself is just when I find things that I know will make me happy, I can do those things while also maintaining my schoolwork and balancing stuff around the house and relationships,” Von Duyke said.
Van Duyke enjoys picking up crafts and trying new things. Something that she decided she’s going to start living by is if someone asks her to try something, say a new food, she’ll always say, “yes.”
“What’s the worst that can happen?” she asked.
She loves spending time with the people who are close to her and has started going on hikes with her friends because they love the outdoors. Every weekend, they find a fun place to hike and have a picnic. Von Duyke also likes to cook with her mom and aunts, who make all sorts of different foods, she said.
Von Duyke has often heard from people that they feel bad for seniors whose last year was impacted by COVID-19. At this point, the students don’t feel bad about the situation anymore it’s what they used to, she said.
“It’s not that we feel bad and we feel like we’d really missed out on the year anymore because we kind of made it our own,” Von Duyke said. “If anything ... we might need more help with the transition to college.”
Gianna Piazza is one of Von Duyke’s best friends. According to Piazza, her friend is not alone in feeling unmotivated. It’s hard getting in the swing of classes, she said. Distance learning has made days at home feel repetitive. Life can feel bland, boring and predictable.
Piazza has come up with her own way to overcome the repetition. She enjoys finding times throughout the day to break the routine such as taking a walk.
“Try to find something in your day that ... you’re looking forward to,” Piazza advised. “Have ... one unhabitual thing because ... everything else is so repetitive.”
Commencement for Hopkins High School will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Thursday, June 3, at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. The commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed at highschool.hopkinsschools.org/families/graduation.
