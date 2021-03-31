Gatewood syrup making

Gatewood Elementary students brave the rain March 24 to learn about the process of making maple syrup. Second-grade teacher James Ikhaml, known as “Mr. Ike,” set up several interactive stations under a tent behind the school in Minnetonka to teach students about all that goes into making maple syrup. 
Gatewood syrup making

Jill Bloedorn’s class of sixth-graders were among the groups of elementary students who participated in the event about the maple syrup-making process. Students gathered around Ikhaml to learn about cooking the sap to remove water.
Gatewood syrup making

When the sap comes out of the tree it is mostly water, which needs to be boiled off to get the sugar concentration correct for making the maple syrup, Ikhaml said. Wide pans are used to cook the sap so a large amount of steam can escape. Inside the barrel they are burning oak cut from Gatewood’s property, he said.
Gatewood syrup making

Gatewood sixth-graders worked together to saw wood for the fire to cook the tree sap into maple syrup.
Gatewood syrup making

Gatewood sixth-graders were also able to split wood, which was cut from trees on Gatewood’s property, for the fire.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments