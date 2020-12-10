FAIR School Crystal hosts virtual art gallery

Student artwork at FAIR School in Crystal is on display in a virtual art gallery. Amabelle Johnson, a visual and media arts teacher for fifth- through eighth-grade students, got the idea for a virtual gallery by looking through teacher Facebook groups and learning about Google slides at a technology training course.
Johnson organized the student art so the creations of fifth- and sixth-graders are in a gallery and those of seventh- and eighth-graders are together. Each group has different projects, but both have the same learning process.
For one project, the fifth- and sixth-graders worked on action pose silhouettes, where students learned to break the body down into basic shapes and communicate their likes and dislikes using pictures and colors. The seventh- and eighth-graders got to choose what they would look like as a character in a video game.
Future of the gallery
Johnson added another project to the virtual gallery just before Thanksgiving break. She plans to open up a new gallery every time students complete a project. Students are currently working on an animation project. She plans to continue doing this for students in future classes.
Benefits of a virtual gallery
If students were in the classroom, they’d be building relationships and friendships with each other, she said. Right now, that’s difficult to do with online classes. Students are sharing their interests through the artwork and can see each other’s interests. It gives them a connection to other students, she said, adding she has seen some friendships bloom in the virtual environment.
Johnson said she can imagine being remote and doing school from their bedrooms can get lonely. Students don’t come to art class feeling like it’s a chore. It’s a calming, relaxing thing for them and a breather between other classes, she said.
The virtual gallery is a way for students to share their artwork with the class and stay in the loop. Typically, they’d be able to share with friends and peers in person. It’s also helpful for students struggling to visualize a project to see student examples.
It has been rewarding to put this together and to be able to share it, she said. Galleries at school are nice, but not always accessible for everyone, such as parents who can’t visit because they’re working. Because it’s virtual, it can be shared with family members and friends who might not live in the area.
Johnson noted she’s seen students lifting each other up, complimenting other student’s artwork and motivating each other to do better.
The fifth-and sixth-grade virtual art gallery can be found at bit.ly/35lKwiM. The gallery for seventh- and eighth-graders can be found at bit.ly/35nn2d7.
