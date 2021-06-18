Susan Cunningham, a second-grade teacher at Robbinsdale Lakeview Elementary School, was named the teacher of the year for Robbinsdale Area Schools. Cunningham has taught in the district for 33 years. She has taught grades 1-5 and has also been a peer coach. After this year, she retired from teaching.
According to Cunningham, it is surreal to be recognized as teacher of the year. She noted that every educator should get teacher of the year after the year and a half they’ve endured during the pandemic.
“The biggest thing that I’ve always done and I’ve always wondered if it was the right thing, was I teach from the heart first and build those relationships and apparently it pays off,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham was thinking of retiring last year because one of her children has developmental disabilities and she needed to be available to help him when her youngest son went to do a program at the Mayo Clinic. The COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on things because her son’s program wasn’t meeting in person.
“I have always said to myself, ‘I want to leave teaching, when I love my career,’” Cunningham said.
The COVID-19 pandemic was hard on Cunningham both physically and emotionally. She loves her class and students and was still able to get up and down off the floor, she said. In retirement, she can spend more time with her family.
Cunningham thinks it would have been harder to retire this year, if students hadn’t been in person at all. She said she feels for the teachers who retired last year but didn’t get to hug their students or say goodbye to their colleagues.
“I think I was blessed in that respect because that was so important,” Cunningham said.
Students need in-person learning, Cunningham said. They need their teachers and their friends so the end of the year was hard for them. Because of that, she tried to “keep it together” as best she could. Her goal was for students to see her be strong because that’s what they needed, she said.
Reflecting on her career
The best years Cunningham had were when she had teammates who collaborated and wanted to play just as much as she did.
“You have to have fun because otherwise, the learning is not going to happen,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham has had the most fun teaching second grade for the last two years, despite the challenges of distance learning. She and her colleagues built a strong bond and used each other’s strengths to help students learn. They like to be inventive and creative, making math hands-on and incorporating singing and dancing in the classroom.
The most challenging thing as a teacher is knowing she can’t fix what happens outside of school. As educators, they want to make it so that everything is OK, but they aren’t in charge of that, Cunningham said. The teachers are only in charge of our classroom, she said, adding when she sees someone struggling she wants to do more.
Cunningham gets support from her strong colleagues. Those are the people she could go to first, she said. One person can’t do it all and she has learned, even more so since COVID-19, that it’s OK to be vulnerable and ask for help.
From colleagues, Cunningham has learned to keep learning playful because the children don’t even realize they’re learning. That looks different depending on the grade, but she always brings games and joy to the classroom.
Cunningham has also learned that educators can’t assume the class they are getting is like a class they had in the past because it is a classroom of individuals. She knows to tailor things to student’s individual needs.
A teacher’s mantra
Cunningham and her second-grade teacher colleagues have shirts that say “love first teach second,” which she describes as her mantra. “You have to love those babies first and then you can teach them and I guess that’s the one thing that I want people to remember ... that’s my heart,” Cunningham said.
Looking toward retirement
Cunningham is an avid reader and gardener. She has always linked her teaching career to her gardening because she has to plant the seeds and let them grow. She enjoys the outdoors, no matter the weather.
One of her goals in retirement is to learn how to play the piano. She inherited her grandmother’s piano and wants to learn how to play before it is passed along to someone else in the family. Another thing on her bucket list is to volunteer at Children’s Hospital and work with or read to children.
“Rocking babies would be my favorite, because that’s one of my things that I do, I’m really good at rocking babies and getting them to sleep and calm,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham was recognized at the June 7 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board meeting. The board gave her a round of applause and Chair David Boone shared a few kind words.
“Congratulations ... what a way to go out,” Boone said. “Thank you for all your years of service ... each year tops the others, so this was quite the honor.”
