Hopkins graduation

On June 3, 530 Hopkins seniors graduated at the 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. While some of the typical traditions looked different, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seniors celebrated their great achievement. 
Hopkins graduation

To stand out in the crowd of graduates, some students decorated their caps with inspirational quotes, comical phrases, flowers or photos.  
Hopkins graduation

Each graduation ceremony had an identical format and was livestreamed on YouTube. “Pomp and Circumstance” was played at the start of the program, performed by the Hopkins High School band in a pre-recorded format. The Hopkins High School choir, orchestra and wind ensemble also performed in a pre-recorded format. Maxwell Reed and Elliot Berman served as master of ceremonies. Paige Kahle and Linda Nyakundi were the scholar speakers. Pictured in this photo is Nyakundi. 
Hopkins graduation

Proud family members and friends cheered on their graduates as they ceremoniously completed their time in the Hopkins School District. 
Hopkins graduation

Hopkins High School Principal Crystal Ballard addresses families and students at her first graduation as principal. “You took on a challenging school year without a roadmap,” Ballard said. “You have the spirit of warriors.” 

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Recommended for you

Load comments