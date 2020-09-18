Classes begin for students at Robbinsdale Schools

Myah Casey, a kindergarten student at Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion in New Hope, poses for her first day of school photo. Students in Robbinsdale Area Schools began the year Sept. 8 in what district officials are calling a distance learning plus model, with remote learning plus additional in-person supports for students.
Robby Moreimi, a kindergarten student at FAIR Pilgrim Lane in Plymouth, holds the “K” for kindergarten on his first day of school. 
Orion Peterson, a second-grader at the School of Engineering and Arts in Golden Valley, is ready for the year of COVID-19.
