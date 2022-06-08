Park Center graduate Oreoluwa Fawole felt inspired to major in health services – a pre-med major – at the University of Pittsburgh after witnessing her father’s treatment the healthcare system.
“I’ve kind of always wanted to be a doctor,” she said. “My dad was really, super sick growing up, and as I was growing up, doctors never really could explain what was going on with him in a way that I could understand, so I kind of grew into wanting to be a doctor that could eradicate that sense of inaccessibility for patients.”
Despite taking care of her father, Fawole has been busy during her four years at Park Center.
She was a member of Park Center’s National Honor Society, won second place at this year’s state speech competition, won second place in the national cheerleading competition this year, was president of the Senior Class Cabinet and will be a commencement speaker for her graduating class.
“I had already been to (the national cheerleading competition) twice before this year,” she said. “The first year, it was really bad. We dropped a bunch of stunts. The second year we did everything perfectly, we still didn’t move on. And then obviously this year, we got all the way, we went straight to finals, and that moment truly just made me realize that no matter how hard it got, no matter how tough it got, no matter how frustrated I got, I never quit because of waiting for moments like that.”
Juggling her many activities, a job, school and a social life were challenging at times, she said.
“There were definitely a lot of times where I had to pick school, work or other extracurriculars over time with my friends, so trying to handle that was definitely hard,” she said. “Everyone else is having fun and I have to do calculus or something, that’s definitely difficult.”
After watching a lot of movies while stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdowns, she decided to take courses in film studies next year, with the hope that she can tie film back to her medical career.
“I honestly learned how beautiful the art of film making can be,” she said. “I want to use film making to eliminate that inaccessibility in medicine.”
Among her favorite moments in high school was the opportunity to plan homecoming with the Senior Class Cabinet.
“Planning homecoming was one of the greatest things that I’ve ever done,” she said. “Being able to hear how happy people are about something that I put on was definitely amazing.”
She said she would encourage incoming high school students to make the most of their opportunities, but to also enjoy the present.
“I wish somebody told me put the pencil down and have a little bit more fun,” she said.
Fawole said she was excited not only for the change in scenery and weather that will come with her move, but also the research opportunities offered by the University of Pittsburgh’s medical program.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.