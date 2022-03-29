Two Brooklyn Center High School students recently won the Best Team Spirit at the Minnesota State ProStart Invitational culinary showcase.
The Minnesota State ProStart Invitational is a showcase of the culinary and entrepreneurial skills of high school students enrolled in a ProStart program at their school. This year’s event was hosted March 8 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
Two students from Brooklyn Center High School, Sofiat Adewale and Karina Sanchez Hidalgo, along with their families and consumer science teacher, Nancy Bohn, were part of the culinary competition for the first time this year.
Their coach and mentor was executive chef Brian Sharpe of COV Edina, a Brooklyn Center native.
“I am very proud of the girls,” Bohn said. “They worked so hard and demonstrated true grit in this competition. We learned a lot considering this was our first ProStart competition.”
The Invitational includes two areas of competition: a culinary competition and a management competition.
In the culinary competition, teams of future food service professionals put their culinary knowledge and skills to the test. Teams have one hour to prepare a three-course meal and are judged on knife skills, teamwork, sanitation, presentation and taste.
In the management competition, teams demonstrate their knowledge of the hospitality industry by developing a business proposal for a new restaurant concept. They are judged on concept, menu/costing, operations, marketing and critical thinking.
Nine teams were involved in the culinary competition and three teams were in the management competition.
A team consists of two to five students (including manager) and can be a mix of sophomores, juniors and seniors. Schools may compete in the culinary and management competitions.
Adewale and Hidalgo crafted a menu consisting of shaved root vegetable salad with honey lime vinaigrette for the first course; sea bass with tomato tarragon orzo for the main entree; and berry cheesecake parfait with gingersnap crisp crumble for the dessert.
“Considering there were only two of them and all they could use to cook with was a portable, butane burner, and had only 60 minutes to execute these meals, they are super heroes,” Bohn said. “Several of the judges came over to tell me how impressed they were with my students”.
Both Adewale and Hidalgo have received a job and internship offers following the event.
The winner for the culinary competition was Elk River High School, while Sauk Rapids-Rice won the management competition. The two teams will represent Minnesota in the National ProStart Invitational in Washington, D.C., May 6-8.
