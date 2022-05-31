The Sun Post asked four Brooklyn Center High School seniors questions about their high school career and post-graduation plans.
Brooklyn Center High School’s class of 2022 commencement will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday June 8, at the Brooklyn Center High School football field.
Karina Sanchez Hidalgo
City: Brooklyn Park
What’s your favorite memory from high school? I have a lot of memories that I love. Most of them are memories I made with teachers I truly care about. I’m super thankful for the teachers that made my high school years not hard but comforting.
Advice for new high school students: I would say make sure that you stay on top of your things but have fun. And remember that your teachers will always be there to support you.
What are your plans for the future? I plan to go to Hennepin Technical College to get my associate degree in culinary arts.
Joana Enriquez Lopez
City: Brooklyn Center
What’s your favorite memory from high school? My favorite memory of high school is spending time with the adults in my life who dedicated their time and energy to help me grow as a person, a students and as a leader.
Advice for new high school students: Advice I would give to incoming high school students is to not be afraid to open up a little to adults. Giving a little of you will give you a lot more back. Another piece of advice I would give is to seek opportunities and remember that in the end, your own well-being should be your priority.
What are your plans for the future? My plans after graduation are to attend Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on a full-ride scholarship. I chose to attend this school because it resembles a similar mission that Brooklyn Center High School has and I plan to major in education.
Tracy Konah
City: Brooklyn Center
What’s your favorite memory from high school? Being with friends and teachers!
Advice for new high school students: Don’t stop dreaming, always keep pushing towards your goals and your dreams will come true.
What are your plans for the future? I plan to go to university and go into a career where I can help people.
Elizabeth Karpah
City: Brooklyn Center
What’s your favorite memory from high school? My favorite memory of high school is the girl’s soccer games. My team and coaches were very supportive and I had a lot of fun every time we played. My coaches were always there to listen when I had problems, even personal problems.
Advice for new high school students: Be yourself, don’t change who you are to fit in. Keep your eyes on your dreams and surround yourself with people that help you succeed.
What are your plans for the future? After graduation, I plan to attend a four-year university majoring in biology on a pre-med track. I also plan to attend medical school after my first four years of college. By the grace of God, I will open my health care facility in Liberia. I plan to provide quality health care for everyone, especially those who cannot afford health care.
