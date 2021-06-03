The Sun Post interviewed two graduating seniors from Brooklyn Center High School about their educational experiences. Their answers are below.
TJ Weber
Brooklyn Center resident
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience in high school was when our band had the opportunity to travel and perform because it showed me how even as a small school we have the potential to take big steps. It felt like we were letting our voices be heard, which was amazing to be a part of.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school:
I think participation goes a long way. I was able to achieve my academic goals by simply showing up to class and participating in daily assignments and activities.
What are your plans for after high school?
I plan on attending Hennepin Tech next fall and majoring in Culinary Arts and Business. Then, I’ll see where the world takes me from there.
Cristina Lumppio
Minneapolis resident
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
My most memorable learning experience was probably taking pre-calculus with Mr. Goyah. He taught his class with an energy and enthusiasm that made learning math, a subject I do not typically enjoy, fun. There were many other amazing teachers at Brooklyn Center that created amazing learning environments and helped me as I progressed academically as well.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school:
I achieved my academic goals by getting my assignments turned in on time. This helped me stay on track, manage my time, and learn the materials through practice.
What are your plans for after high school?
I plan to attend the University of Northwestern St. Paul and double major in nonprofit leadership and intercultural studies with a minor in marketing. I hope to be involved in as many clubs and student activities as possible to round out my college experience, and once graduated my goal is to make a difference in my local community.
If you go:
Brooklyn Center High School and the Brooklyn Center Early College Academy will host a joint commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 in the school’s football stadium, off North Dupont Avenue and behind the high school at 6500 Humoldt Ave.
There will be no limits on the number of guests allowed to attend the ceremony, but masks will be required for all attendees.
In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be pushed back one day to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the football stadium.
The ceremony will be live streamed at bccs286.org, and will be aired on CCX Media.
