Brooklyn Center Community Schools shifted from its limited campus hybrid learning model to a distance learning model for all students Nov. 16.
“I want to acknowledge how this decision may be difficult for many families,” said Superintendent Carly Baker. “The hardships placed on our community at the hands of this pandemic have been staggering. These are unprecedented times. And we believe these tough decisions are necessary in order to protect the health and safety of our students, families, staff and the BC community.”
The district had previously operated in a so-called limited hybrid campus model, where most students did their learning off campus, with only a few exceptions for special education groups. In the full distance learning model, all students receive instruction remotely.
On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, students receive live instruction, prerecorded instruction, and attend to their work either independently or in small groups. Wednesdays are set aside as student support days.
Students are able to schedule virtual appointments with their teachers for additional instruction.
Meal distribution is continuing in its previous form, with buses delivering meals along routes Mondays through Fridays. Meals are also available for pickup at Brooklyn Center Elementary and Brooklyn Center Middle and High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 16 was also the final day of in-person athletics practices and games for the foreseeable future.
The decision came in part as a result of rising COVID-19 cases in both Brooklyn Center and Hennepin County. The Nov. 5 data used to inform the decision showed there were 61.2 COVID cases per 10,000 people in Brooklyn Center, and 37.6 cases per 10,000 in Hennepin County.
