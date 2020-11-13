Helen Bassett, Greta Evans-Becker and John Vento have won seats on the Robbinsdale School Board.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Bassett with 17,044 votes (16.37%), Evans-Becker with 15,562 votes (14.95%) and Vento with 15,189 votes (14.59%).
Bassett and Vento are incumbents to the board. Evans-Becker will take the seat currently held by Sherry Tyrrell.
Bassett, of Golden Valley, has served on the school board since 2002. She is a program consultant in child welfare for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
She thanked voters for their support, thanked Tyrrell for her years of service, congratulated Evans-Becker and Vento and said her win is “symbolic, against a backdrop of dissension and recriminations nationally and locally, in this unprecedented time.”
Bassett’s letter continued, “I’ve weathered personal tragedy while serving over these 18 years, and I am attuned to the challenges many families of color face. We’ve all learned about the inequities faced by Black, Brown and people of color in general, facing the current pandemic. Matters of racial, social and economic injustice have converged with preexisting academic challenges faced by students.
“As imperfect as I am, district voters affirmed the need for my lens and my voice, for our students and our staff. As the first person of color to serve on the Robbinsdale School Board, I am grateful that my work and person was supported. The voters are who I think they are and I am deeply encouraged. They are ready for change that bends toward justice.”
Evans-Becker, of Crystal, worked in the district as an educator for 16 years before serving as principal of Meadowbrook Elementary in Golden Valley for 12 years. She is recently retired.
“I would like to thank the voters for placing their trust in me and I will do my best to represent our families and make decisions that will impact our district in positive ways. Over 50 volunteers ages 5-91 distributed literature and worked to support my campaign. I could not have done it without all of their help,” Evans-Becker said in a statement after the election. “I am looking forward to this opportunity to make a difference in the Robbinsdale Area Schools.”
Vento, of Golden Valley, is in technology account management. He has served two terms on the board and is a 10-year member of the district’s Legislative Action Coalition.
He said he is very grateful for voters’ support to continue the board’s work, in addition to his own work on the Minnesota Department of Education Finance Working Group.
Vento pointed to district investments in equity and achievement, such as the LETRS professional staff development program for teaching the science of reading, as investments that are returning positive results for students.
The remaining five candidates included ReNae Bowman, of Crystal, who received 14,419 votes (13.85%); Stacy Rider, of Golden Valley, who received 13,737 votes (13.19%); Tyrrell, of Plymouth, who received 11,684 votes (11.22%); Eric Pone, of Brooklyn Park, who received 9,312 votes (8.94%); and Brian Hanf, of Crystal, who received 6,749 votes (6.48%).
Tyrrell has served on the board since 2008 and congratulated Bassett, Vento and Evans-Becker, who she said will be a strong voice on the board.
“This is a vibrant community, and it is reflected in our schools. Robbinsdale offers a multi-cultural educational experience for our children that prepares them for the world around us. I am grateful to have been a part of this growth and will continue to support our children in other ways,” Tyrrell said.
Board members serve four-year terms. Those elected will take office in January. The annual stipend for board members is $7,800 for directors, $8,400 for vice chair and $9,000 for chair.
