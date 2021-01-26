Historic Goodrich Field in Anoka will be among five high school fields to receive synthetic turf this year in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
Installation of the new fields is expected to begin mid-July and wrap up in time for fall sports, according to an update presented to the School Board Jan. 11.
Installation of turf on the stadium field for each high school is phase 1 of the district’s synthetic turf plan. The second phase includes installation of a synthetic practice field at each of the five high schools.
The inclusion of Goodrich Field in the district’s turf plan is welcome news for some community members who had worried about its future. In earlier discussions the district said it was considering a new stadium field at Anoka High School instead of using the off-campus Goodrich Field as its primary field. Following ABC Newspapers reports last year, the Anoka City Council passed a resolution asking the district to continue using Goodrich Field.
The district says installing artificial turf fields will allow Anoka-Hennepin to stop paying to use other fields. Currently the Minnesota State High School League requires all state tournament games to be played on synthetic turf. To prepare, teams lease synthetic turf fields to practice on.
Fields with artificial turf can also be used more often, because normal grass fields require periods of rest to maintain a good playing surface. Since the addition of some spring sports, such as lacrosse, Anoka-Hennepin fields have not been able to keep up with demand.
“One of the things that became increasingly difficult was maintaining the fields, particularly after pressure on those fields in the spring season,” Chief Operations Officer Greg Cole said.
Moving forward the district is working on finalizing approvals, purchases and schedules to install the new turf.
The initial estimate of the costs per field was $900,000 to $1.2 million. In total the project costs just under $5.8 million.
Goodrich Field will cost almost $1.2 million. The earthwork will cost $690,810, while the turf installation will cost almost $490,000. Costs at Goodrich are driven up by some additional work needed on the track.
The Andover field will cost just over $1 million, with $525,400 of that cost in earthwork. The synthetic turf itself costs just under $479,000.
The field at Blaine High School will cost just over $1.2 million. Of that, $812,700 goes to earth work, while the turf and installation will cost $432,744.
Champlin Park High School’s field will cost just over $1 million. Earth work accounts for $584,935, while installation and turf will cost $487,226.
The field at Coon Rapids High School will cost almost $1.3 million. Of that, $848,750 goes to earth work, and the turf and installation costs $441,760.
Each field will have lines for football, soccer and lacrosse. Except at Goodrich Field, two shades of green will alternate every 10 yards.
