Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School students received their diplomas June 3 outside Anoka Technical College.
“This is probably our favorite day of the year,” Principal Nancy Chave said.
Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School has a partnership with the technical college in which high school students can graduate with college credits, Chave said.
Assistant Principal Sue Kvidra is proud of the graduating class for all of their accomplishments.
“Many of our students are now graduating with a vision for their future,” she said.
Shaleece Hunter, the senior class reflections speaker, thanked her teachers for helping her achieve her goal of graduating high school.
“Making it this far was not easy,” Hunter said. “But I tried my best and gave it my all.”
She said she liked the curriculum at Anoka Technical because it gave her the chance to work at her own pace.
She left graduates with this advice: “There is never nothing you can’t do as long as you put your mind to it.”
