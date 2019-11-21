The Robbinsdale Police Department responded to North Memorial Hospital in response to a mass disturbance Thursday, Nov. 21. Officers arrived at the Robbinsdale hospital around 11:30 a.m. to find 50 to 75 people causing a disturbance, with some people physically fighting.
According to Robbinsdale Police Chief Jim Franzen, the disturbance originated from the family of a Faribault gunshot victim. As family and acquaintances from the metro area gathered at the hospital, disputes allegedly broke out in the group. Two individuals were reported to be physically fighting. Others were verbally aggressive, and/or pounding and kicking on doors and glass to try to gain entry to locked areas.
The situation prompted the initiation of a lockdown of the hospital. Officers from six area agencies also responded to restore order.
The lockdown status has since been lifted, and normal hospital operations have resumed.
