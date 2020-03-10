The Robbinsdale City Council granted an on-sale intoxicating liquor license with Sunday sales to the Birdhouse Eat & Drink. Joshua Currey Dykhuis, who co-owns the downtown restaurant with his wife, said he expects the American-style eatery to be open by the end of April.
Pending the final round of required permits, Dykhuis said an opening “can’t be too much past that” for an opening date.
The restaurant will be at 4153 West Broadway, the former location of Canton Garden. Dykhuis said the restaurant will offer “familiar comfort foods and subtle innovations that make it stand apart.”
Councilmember Bill Blonigan said the restaurant’s style was something that he felt was lacking in the area. Dykhuis agreed that he believed that the new concept, which takes its name from Robbinsdale’s unofficial “Birdtown” moniker, would be a compliment to the city’s established dining scene. He said he also was planning to hire local residents soon.
Dykhuis also owns The Bulldog restaurants, which have locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis.
The ownership group has enjoyed the build-out process, celebrating the history of the location on social media. Dykhuis said the new restaurant was a complete overhaul in terms of redesign and not much was kept aside from the tile in the kitchen.
The tin ceilings were removed due to age and lead paint concerns, leaving the ceiling exposed. Layers of flooring were removed to begin the restoration process of the hardwood flooring.
Dykhuis said the Birdhouse will have a seating capacity of 66 patrons.
