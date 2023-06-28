P229BN_Tequilatown2.jpg
A hand-written sign taped to the front of the vacant retail space at 99 Willow Bend lets residents know that TequilaTown will soon be moving in. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Mexican restaurant and bar expected to open sometime in July

A vacant restaurant space in the Crystal Shopping Center will soon be filled with Mexican cuisine once again.

P229BN_Tequilatown1.jpg
TequilaTown Authentic Mexican Cuisine and Bar will open in the former El Loro space in the Crystal Shopping Center. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

