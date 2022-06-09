A new two-story, four lane Taco Bell drive-thru concept restaurant opened June 7 in Brooklyn Park. The restaurant, which offers four lanes of drive-thru service primarily served via dumbwaiter from a kitchen on the second floor, is the first of its kind in the nation.
A new two-story, four-lane Taco Bell drive-thru concept opened June 7 in Brooklyn Park.
The restaurant, offering service primarily via dumbwaiter from a kitchen on the second floor, is the first of its kind in the nation.
A single lane at the new Taco Bell, located at 5931 94th Ave. N., is dedicated to traditional drive-thru service. Customers can also pre-order using the Taco Bell app.
Delivery drivers using third-party apps to pick up orders will also have higher-speed service using digital check-in screens and unique QR codes.
The goal is to serve customers in two minutes or less.
“Taco Bell Defy embodies the innovative, entrepreneurial spirit of Minnesota businesses and franchisees,” said Lee Engler, co-founder and CEO of Border Foods, a Minnesota-based Taco Bell franchisee. “It is a creative, technological solution for a faster, contactless experience for as many Taco Bell fans as possible and is poised to be the future of quick-service dining.”
Taco Bell is considering retrofitting existing Taco Bell locations with technology used in the Defy model, such as two-way video and audio connections.
“Taco Bell Defy is an incredible innovation for our brand, and one that’s meeting our consumer in a really unique way,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell President and Global COO. “For decades we’ve been committed to providing a fast, safe and friendly drive-thru experience; now with our bold goal of creating a two minute or less drive-thru experience for customers of this concept, Taco Bell Defy is the future.”
The restaurant was engineered through a collaborative effort called Vertical Works Inc., which includes the New Hope-based firm PD Instore, New Hope-based Engelsma Construction, and Minneapolis-based design firm Workshop.
