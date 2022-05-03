The Brooklyn Center City Council on April 25 approved a preliminary development agreement with a developer interested the former Target site at 6100 Shingle Creek Pkwy.
The developer is contemplating constructing a mixed-use development centered on a bulk grocery store with space for independent restaurants.
The concept was proposed by James Sanigular, owner of International Food Corporation.
“The project would be anchored by an approximately 110,000 square foot ethnic market grocer and bulk purchasing establishment,” community development director Meg Beekman wrote to the council in a memo.
“It would provide services similar to a Costco, but with an international food focus. As part of the concept, the development team is planning a mixed use village which would also include gathering spaces, community kitchens, independent food and beverage stands, event and meeting rooms, attached retail (and) clinic (space), and (multi-family) housing.”
The multi-phase proposal includes plans for a parking ramp, a commercial clinic, free-standing commercial space, a city park and an event center.
The plan incorporates the site now occupied by the adjacent strip mall. However, the strip mall is not owned by the city, so the property is not subject to the development agreement approved by the council.
The development agreement gives International Food Corporation exclusive rights and access to the property while performing due diligence and obtaining financing for the project over the next year.
According to Sanigular, who has supplied international foods to retailers including Cub and HyVee, demand for affordable ethnic and international foods remains high.
“In our conversations with first generation families or recently immigrated groups, we have come to understand that the alternatives that we provide remain in high demand by neighbors, the greater metropolitan community, and regional food providers,” he wrote in a letter to the council.
“This undertaking will create roughly 100 – 120 quality employment opportunities from entry level service-oriented positions to management and leadership positions. The resultant benefit will be to generate and generally increase city’s tax base and property values – both residential and commercial properties. The mixed-use facility that we envision can stimulate a vibrant community hub that may actually strengthen and solidify the city’s cultural identity.”
The site falls within the city’s larger Opportunity Site redevelopment area.
The developer has “worked hard to incorporate the city’s Opportunity Site Master Plan and infrastructure framework into their site layout and development program,” Beekman wrote. “They are also in conversations with adjacent property owners to discuss land acquisition and synergies that may exist between properties.”
The city applied for a Metropolitan Council Livable Communities Predevelopment Grant on behalf of the project to assist with the project’s early stages.
The council approved the development agreement in a 4-0 vote.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said that she supported the concept, but had concerns about the long-term viability of the project. “The concept is really great, and so was Shingle Creek Crossing and that development is still under-developed,” she said.
Beekman said this site offers a better design for affordable commercial spaces and local businesses than Shingle Creek Crossing.
“The design and function of those spaces and the way that they were financed means that they have difficulty attracting anything other than a national retailer,” Beekman said.
Councilmember April Graves also spoke in support of the proposal. “I’m excited for this opportunity,” she said. “I know it’s just a year but a lot can happen in a year.
Target shuttered its Brooklyn Center location in February 2019, and the city bought the site later that same year.
The building was recently used by North Memorial Health as a COVID-19 vaccination distribution site.
